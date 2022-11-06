Redbirds fall heartbreakingly at Youngstown State, 19-17









Next game: in the state of South Dakota 11/12/2022 | 2 p.m. ESPN+ WJBC AM 1230 / FM 93.7 / The University Network Nov. 12 (Sat) / 2 p.m. at state of south dakota NORMAL, sick. A late touchdown with just five seconds left in the game propelled Youngstown State (6-3, 4-2 MVFC) to a win from behind over Illinois State (5-4, 3-3 MVFC) Saturday afternoon at the Hancock Stadium. How did it happen: Illinois State wasted no time in taking the lead, as a redshirt freshman quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse fumbled for a 42-yard touchdown on the Redbirds’ first play after scrimmage to give ISU a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.

The Penguins fought back on their ensuing drive, rushing for 75 yards in eight plays as quarterback Mitch Davidson fought his way from two yards to tie the game at 7-7 with 8:39 left. do in the first quarter.

The Redbirds regained the lead soon after, as Ian Wagner connected on a 43-yard field goal to make it 10-7 with 5:00 left in the first quarter.

Just under a minute into the second quarter, the Penguins tied the game at 10-10 on a 38-yard field goal from Colt McFadden as both teams continued to come and go.

Illinois State then capitalized on a Youngstown State error as a missed punt was recovered by Jalen Carr and the Redbirds controlled the clock for nearly five minutes before Rittenhouse ran it a yard out to cap the 12-play score and make it 17-10.

With just 34 seconds remaining before halftime, McFadden connected from 48 yards for his second field goal of the contest to make it 17-13 at the break.

Neither team was able to score in the third quarter and the game ended in the last minute as Youngstown State got the ball back with 1:06 to go and ran for 80 yards in eight plays for winning the game on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Davidson to Bryce Oliver to make it 19-17. Game Notes: Youngstown State had no lead in the game, until the final touchdown with 5 seconds remaining.

Rittenhouse got his first career start and scored Illinois State’s two touchdowns in the rushing game, the first two of his career. He finished the contest with 81 rushing yards and 103 rushing yards. pass.

Wide Daniel Sobkowicz set career highs with 10 catches and 96 yards to lead the way for the Redbirds.

linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh led the defense with 10 tackles and added a TFL in the contest

Linebacking colleague Kenton Wilhoit recorded two sacks in the game, and Deandre Lamont added one too. Next step : The Redbirds travel to Brookings, South Dakota next Saturday to face the top-ranked South Dakota State Jackrabbits at 2 p.m. GoRedbirds.com and the Illinois State Redbirds app: Your sources for Illinois State tickets, Weisbecker Athletic Fund giveaways, multimedia, Redbird merchandise, photos and more.

