Penn State moved to 9-1 this season after failing to complete the series sweep of No. 1 Michigan on Saturday, losing 4-3 in a fierce conference battle at Pegula Ice Arena.

A night after failing to find the back of the net, Wolverines opened the scoring just before the halfway point of the first period.

A scrimmage on the boards ended with sophomore forward Danny Dzhaniyev receiving a two-minute minor penalty for hooking, giving Michigan their first power-play opportunity of the game.

Michigan’s Mackie Samoskevich gave his team a one-goal lead on the power play a night after no corn and no blue skater could score on Penn State goaltender Liam Souliere.

We knew they would be tougher. Give them credit, Gadowsky said.

Shortly after the Wolverines goal, the Nittany Lions would get their own power-play opportunity after a Luca Fantilli cross-check penalty.

After Michigan was at full strength, he struck for another score against Soulière, extending their lead to two with seven minutes left in the period. A failed clearance from the blue and white defense gave TJ Hughes a wide-opening shot in front of the net for his sixth of the season.

I thought we had gone from a hardworking, brave Penn State hockey team to a pretty hockey team, Gadowsky said. Were not really good at being cute.

The second period opened slowly for both units, but the Wolverines continued their growing pressure in the offensive zone.

Halfway through the frame, it looked like Michigan had added another goal to their growing lead on a redirected shot from the blue line, but it was overruled after an official ruled that a high corn stick and of blue skaters had caused the deflection.

An attempt to turn the tide late in the second period ended in failure as the corn-and-blue forecheck proved too much for the Nittany Lions to handle.

After clearing the puck, Adam Fantilli caused a stir behind Soulière, stealing the puck from senior forward Tyler Paquette and giving it to Samoskevich for his second of the night to make it 3-0.

Penn State had its best scoring opportunity of the game when a pair of Wolverines penalties 33 seconds apart gave it a 5-for-3 advantage late in the second period.

The blues and whites held on to the 5-3 advantage heading into period 3, but failed to create a significant goal threat against Michigan backup goaltender Noah West.

Human nature is to take the path of least resistance, and I think that’s what we were doing, Gadowsky said.

Just when it looked like the Nittany Lions had nothing left in the tank, they lit the lamp for their first of the night. After West couldn’t control a rebound, Paquette tossed the puck into the open net to cut the lead to two.

In quick succession, Kevin Wall changed the momentum of the entire crowd, harassing the corn-and-blue goalie to electrify the fans at Pegula Ice Arena.

With just seven minutes left to play, the blue-and-white sprint to the finish line came together when Xander Lamppa tied the score at three a piece.

Just over two minutes after Walls sixth of the year, Lamppa scored his third of the season to give Penn State all the momentum with just over five minutes left.

After neither team could find the back of the net before the end of regulation, 3-on-3 overtime was needed to determine the winner.

It didn’t take long for Michigan to finish what they started as Adam Fantilli clipped the puck past Souliere to split the series.

Penn States’ next test will include a trip to Minneapolis to face Minnesota as they look to redeem themselves from last year’s exit in the Big Ten tournament semifinals.

The Nittany Lions will face the Golden Gophers for a pair of conference games Thursday and Friday, with the first puck drop scheduled for 8 p.m. in both matchups.

I don’t think we need any extra motivation to go to Mariucci or any other Big Ten building,” Gadowsky said.

