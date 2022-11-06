Egypt to present sustainable fashion project at COP27

The Egyptian Ministry of the Environment will present the Green fashion initiative at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), which Egypt will host in the seaside city of Sharm el-Sheikh from November 6-18.

The green fashion initiative is an environmental and social project founded by three young Egyptians in 2018 with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of sustainable fashion.

The ideas and products of the initiatives will be presented in the green zone of the COP27 premises as part of the platform of the Academy of Scientific Research and Technology.

The Ministry of Environment created the Green Zone in Sharm el-Sheikh to host events of COP27, where the business community, youth, civil society, indigenous peoples, academia, artists and fashion communities from around the world can express themselves at the summit.

Speaking about green fashion, Hadeer Shalaby, one of the founders of the initiative, told Al-Monitor that the idea behind the project came from her village in Menoufia Governorate, north of Cairo, where many women work in the garment industry in factories far from their homes.

She said garment factories in the governorate produce huge amounts of offcuts which are disposed of by landfilling or burning, both of which are harmful to the environment.

Shalaby said she plans to start a project that will have a positive environmental and social impact, ensure employment opportunities for women in the village and provide recycled products from factory waste in fashionable and fashionable forms. at reasonable prices.

The idea was also to educate young academics and fashion designers about the environmental risks of fast fashion, she noted.

All stages of the initiative’s garment production are environmentally friendly, starting with the collection of waste from garment factories near our project workshops, the use of solar-powered sewing machines, the use of dyes from natural materials and the rationalization of water use. Our workers also come from nearby locations, reducing the need for transportation, Shalaby added.

Shyreen Sabry, official spokesperson for the Academy of Scientific Research and Technology, told Al-Monitor: The Green Fashion initiative has received support from the Academy of Scientific Research and Technology, which included it in theEntrepreneurship Development Projectin cooperation with the African Development Bank, and qualified it to participate in COP27.

Mandated by the Ministry of Higher Education, the Academy of Scientific Research and Technology takes initiativeand programs to support research, development and innovation projects that contribute to climate change adaptation, among other types of projects.

Shalaby noted that since its inception, the Green Fashion Project has been able to employ 50 women who have produced more than 60,000 eco-friendly pieces. Green Fashion has won awards in more than one competition as the best emerging environmental project with a positive impact on society. Now we are filing a patent for a biodegradable product, which is central to our participation in COP27, she said.

Thefashion industry relies heavily on petrochemicals and is responsible for up to 10% of total global greenhouse gas emissions and one-fifth of the amount of plastic produced globally each year. Around 20% of the world’s wastewater comes from fabric dyeing and processing. In contrast, only a fraction of what is made in the fashion industry is recycled; 87% of the total fibers used for clothing are incinerated or disposed of in a landfill.

Noha Zahran, an Egyptian fashion designer who supports sustainable fashion, stressed the importance of educating consumers about the need to pressure fast fashion brands to use sustainable products.

She told Al-Monitor, They [fast fashion brands] need to change their wasteful production methods, invest in natural raw materials such as cotton, linen and silk, and recycle to reduce resource consumption.