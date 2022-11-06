Fashion
Egypt to present sustainable fashion project at COP27
The Egyptian Ministry of the Environment will present the Green fashion initiative at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), which Egypt will host in the seaside city of Sharm el-Sheikh from November 6-18.
The green fashion initiative is an environmental and social project founded by three young Egyptians in 2018 with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of sustainable fashion.
The ideas and products of the initiatives will be presented in the green zone of the COP27 premises as part of the platform of the Academy of Scientific Research and Technology.
The Ministry of Environment created the Green Zone in Sharm el-Sheikh to host events of COP27, where the business community, youth, civil society, indigenous peoples, academia, artists and fashion communities from around the world can express themselves at the summit.
Speaking about green fashion, Hadeer Shalaby, one of the founders of the initiative, told Al-Monitor that the idea behind the project came from her village in Menoufia Governorate, north of Cairo, where many women work in the garment industry in factories far from their homes.
She said garment factories in the governorate produce huge amounts of offcuts which are disposed of by landfilling or burning, both of which are harmful to the environment.
Shalaby said she plans to start a project that will have a positive environmental and social impact, ensure employment opportunities for women in the village and provide recycled products from factory waste in fashionable and fashionable forms. at reasonable prices.
The idea was also to educate young academics and fashion designers about the environmental risks of fast fashion, she noted.
All stages of the initiative’s garment production are environmentally friendly, starting with the collection of waste from garment factories near our project workshops, the use of solar-powered sewing machines, the use of dyes from natural materials and the rationalization of water use. Our workers also come from nearby locations, reducing the need for transportation, Shalaby added.
Shyreen Sabry, official spokesperson for the Academy of Scientific Research and Technology, told Al-Monitor: The Green Fashion initiative has received support from the Academy of Scientific Research and Technology, which included it in theEntrepreneurship Development Projectin cooperation with the African Development Bank, and qualified it to participate in COP27.
Mandated by the Ministry of Higher Education, the Academy of Scientific Research and Technology takes initiativeand programs to support research, development and innovation projects that contribute to climate change adaptation, among other types of projects.
Shalaby noted that since its inception, the Green Fashion Project has been able to employ 50 women who have produced more than 60,000 eco-friendly pieces. Green Fashion has won awards in more than one competition as the best emerging environmental project with a positive impact on society. Now we are filing a patent for a biodegradable product, which is central to our participation in COP27, she said.
Thefashion industry relies heavily on petrochemicals and is responsible for up to 10% of total global greenhouse gas emissions and one-fifth of the amount of plastic produced globally each year. Around 20% of the world’s wastewater comes from fabric dyeing and processing. In contrast, only a fraction of what is made in the fashion industry is recycled; 87% of the total fibers used for clothing are incinerated or disposed of in a landfill.
Noha Zahran, an Egyptian fashion designer who supports sustainable fashion, stressed the importance of educating consumers about the need to pressure fast fashion brands to use sustainable products.
She told Al-Monitor, They [fast fashion brands] need to change their wasteful production methods, invest in natural raw materials such as cotton, linen and silk, and recycle to reduce resource consumption.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2022/11/egypt-present-sustainable-fashion-project-cop27
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or colla[email protected]
Recent Posts
- Men’s hockey achieves 4-3 comeback win at AIC
- Egypt to present sustainable fashion project at COP27
- What is Google Home guest mode?
- Jon Voight is ‘blessed’ to have had such a long career in Hollywood | Entertainment
- Multibagger stock rebounds 800% in 1 year, board sets record date for stock split
- UK nurses set to strike over pay in first national action
- Sweden to distance itself from Kurdish militias in bid to join NATO, says FM – Middle East Monitor
- Sask.Farmers adopting locally developed farming techniques
- COP27 showcases US-China rivalry for climate action
- Nasdem: Anies and Jokowi are not in competition
- Virginia Women’s Tennis | Chervinsky/Subhash advance to ITA Fall Nats semifinals
- No. 13 Penn State Men’s Hockey return bid fails in overtime against No. 1 Michigan | Penn State Sports News