Nike suspends relationship with basketball player Kyrie Irving – WWD





Nike has suspended its collaboration with Kyrie Irving, the American basketball player, after publishing an article about an anti-Semitic film. The American sportswear giant said on Friday night that it would put its relationship with the Brooklyn Nets guard on hold. “At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn all forms of anti-Semitism. To that end, we have made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving with immediate effect and to no longer launch the Kyrie 8. We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone,” the giant said. sportswear in a press release. statement. Nike is the latest brand in a short time to distance itself from its famous partners due to hate speech. Last month, Balenciaga cut ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, and Adidas ended its Yeezy business with Ye. He had made increasingly controversial public comments, including anti-Semitic threats. Nike has produced Irving’s signature shoe for eight years. He reportedly posted a link on Twitter last week to an anti-Semitic film, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” and on Instagram a screenshot of the film’s online rental page. At a later press conference, Irving did not say outright that he had no anti-Semitic beliefs. The Brooklyn Nets then suspended him. On Friday, Iriving posted a statement on Instagram saying, “While researching YHWH, I released a documentary that contained false anti-Semitic statements, stories and language that were false and offensive to the Jewish race/religion, and I take full responsibility and accountability for my actions. He apologized to Jewish families and communities “hurt and affected by my position.” On November 3, the Anti-Defamation League, Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn Nets released a joint statement. They wrote: “The events of the past week have stirred many emotions within the Nets organization, our Brooklyn community and the nation. The public discourse that followed raised awareness of the challenges we face as a society when it comes to countering hate and hate speech. We are ready to take on this challenge and we recognize that this is a unique time to have a lasting impact.

