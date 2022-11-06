Kent: Man stabbed to death outside village pub during Bonfire Night





The Cricketers Inn in the village of Meopham (Photo: Google Maps) A man in his 30s was stabbed to death outside a village pub in Kent during Bonfire Night. Police were called to the Cricketers Inn, Meopham before 9.15pm to reports that two men had been assaulted. The first victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second was rushed to a London hospital where she is in stable condition. A 29-year-old man and a 50-year-old man were later arrested on suspicion of murder. The men involved are believed to all know each other. At this point, police say they are not looking for anyone else in the investigation. Wrotham Road, where the incident took place, is currently closed in Meopham Green, while detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crimes Branch investigate. Another pub, opposite the Cricketers Inn, was also forced to close after the stabbings. A statement on Facebook said: Due to unforeseen circumstances and completely beyond our control, we have been ordered to close our pub today while police investigate a crime in our village. This unfortunately means that we cannot proceed with bookings from today, but we look forward to welcoming you back again very soon. Kent Police are now appealing for witnesses to the knife attack. You have a story? Contact our press team by emailing us at [email protected] Or you can submit your videos and photos here. For more stories like this, check out ournews. Follow Metro.co.uk on Twitter and Facebook for the latest updated news. You can now also receive items from Metro.co.uk directly to your device. Sign up for our daily push alerts here. Get breaking news, wellness stories, analysis and more

