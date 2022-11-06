Sabrina Elba dons a black dress with a sheer sequin-embellished cape at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles

Sabrina Elba and husband Idris wowed onlookers as they arrived at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala held at LACMA in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The model, 33, caught the eye in a black dress with a gorgeous sheer cape with dazzling sequins while her actor partner, 50, wore a black tuxedo.

She accessorized her look with a pair of oversized green earrings as she posed hand-in-hand with her suave hubby, who opted for a dark red velvet bow tie.

The Luther star, who accessorized with a blingy gold watch, gave a thumbs up to a photographer inside before looking into Sabrina’s eyes.

The couple were joined by Gucci Chairman and CEO Marco Bizzarri for a beaming group photo in the lavish setting.

It comes after Idris revealed the hilarious moment his steamy shower with wife Sabrina was abruptly interrupted by a rogue bat.

Cute: the beloved couple looked into each other’s eyes

The actor, who is set to star in the upcoming Beast movie, shared the funny anecdote from his South Africa shoot, admitting he is “horrified” by the animal.

Idris, who married Sabrina in 2019, also admitted he never got to experience his reaction to seeing the bat, and his wife “still makes fun of him to this day”.

He said men’s diary: ‘I was filming in Limpopo. My wife was there and we were going to have fun in the shower.

Happy: The Luther star, who accessorized a blingy gold watch, gave a thumbs up to a photographer inside

Looking good: Idris and Sabrina always make sure to show off their best feet when it comes to fashion

“Morning romance, you know? She came in, then I followed her and closed the door. But then I looked down and hung on the inside shower door handle for life, there was this bat.

“A little wet bat. I hate bats. It was weird as f***. I jumped out of the shower so fast. My wife still doesn’t care today ”You left me in the shower with a bat!”

Idris then revealed that he first developed a fear of bats while in Australia in 2019.