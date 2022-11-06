Fashion
Hailey Bieber stuns in aqua midaxi dress as she and hubby Justin attend pal’s birthday party
Hailey and Justin Bieber appeared in high spirits as they enjoyed a night out in Hollywood on Saturday to celebrate friend Odell Beckham jr’s 30th birthday.
The model, 25, showed off her stunning figure in an aqua blue midaxi dress with a sweetheart neckline and ruched design.
While hitmaker Justin, 28, kept his look more relaxed in an acid wash hoodie from his own brand Drew as they spent the evening at upscale Italian restaurant Mother Wolf.
Beauty in blue: Hailey Bieber looked stunning in a plunging aqua midaxi dress on Saturday as she enjoyed a night out in Hollywood on Saturday to celebrate her pal Odell Beckham jr’s 30th birthday.
Hailey’s bright dress featured a strapless design and a skin-tight bodice, while she added a pair of criss-cross diamond heels.
The Rhode Beauty founder had her brown tresses pulled back into a bun, with a few streaks left to frame her face.
She opted for a radiant makeup palette, adding a pair of gold chain link drop earrings with a matching bracelet.
Comfort: As hitmaker Justin, 28, kept his look more relaxed in an acid wash hoodie from his own brand Drew as they spent the evening at upscale Italian restaurant Mother Wolf
Glam: Hailey’s bright dress featured a strapless design and a figure-hugging bodice, as she added a pair of criss-cross diamond heels
Hailey held husband Justin’s hand as they entered the party, with the singer wearing a pair of black wide leg jeans for the appearance.
He added a gray hoodie with a light acid wash and yellow embroidered “drew” design, keeping his hood over a cream beanie.
The outing comes after Justin’s ex Selena revealed her split from the hitmaker in 2018 was the “best thing that ever happened to her” in her new Apple+ documentary, My Mind & Me.
The star, who dated musician Baby for eight years, said she believed the ‘worst breakup ever’ had to happen so she could learn to ‘choose herself and choose life again “.
Chic: The skincare entrepreneur had her brown tresses pulled back into a bun, with a few wisps left to frame her face
Glowing: She opted for a radiant makeup palette, adding a pair of gold link earrings with a matching bracelet – holding hands with husband Justin
The split inspired her 2020 hit song, Lose You to Love Me, with the star saying, “It was all so public. I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go. Then I just walked past and wasn’t scared anymore.
“I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak and then forget everything in the blink of an eye, it was really confusing. But I just think it had to happen and ultimately it was the best thing that ever happened to me.
Adding that she wrote the song in just 45 minutes, she continued, “It’s more than a lost love.” It is I who learn to choose myself, to choose life, but also to hope that people can also find grace and peace there.
But Hailey and Selena shut down rumors of a feud between them last month, posing for a photo together at the Academy Museum’s second annual gala in Los Angeles.
Dynamic duo: The two women demonstrated with their photos last month that they themselves are on good terms, whatever their admirers think
