Body-positive fashion show raises $14,000

A Sunshine Coast body-positive fashion show has raised $14,000 to support locals diagnosed with breast cancer.

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, funds raised by the inaugural Beauties, Breasts and Bubbles fashion show, held in September on the Sunshine Coast, were donated to the McGrath Foundation and the Breast Cancer Program Breast Cancer Awareness Cindy Mackenzie to support locals diagnosed with breast cancer.

An impressive fundraiser of $14,000 was achieved by the sold-out community-organized event which included an inspirational fashion show where 12 local breast cancer survivors modeled lingerie, breast forms, swimsuits swimwear and clothing to celebrate body positivity and showcase beauty after cancer.

The McGrath Foundation and the Cindy Mackenzie Breast Cancer Program have each received a donation of $7,000 to help with their efforts to support the 450 Sunshine Coast women diagnosed with breast cancer1 each year.

Jen McKenzie, a breast cancer physiotherapist and spokesperson for the event, said event organizers were “beyond thrilled” with the fundraising outcome of the event, which was organized by a small group of volunteers on behalf of the local breast cancer community.

On behalf of the event organizing team, we express our sincere gratitude to every guest, sponsor, award donor and supporter who helped raise funds for the colossal sum of $14,000 for our local breast cancer community. breast, Ms. McKenzie said.

The atmosphere at the Beauties, Boobs & Bubbles fashion show was absolutely electric and I know everyone in the venue that night was sure to be a part of history in the making.

Not only did we raise much-needed funds to support other breast cancer survivors, but the 12 breast cancer survivor models marched with confidence, boldness and self-love to prove that beauty is a feeling, not an aesthetic. .

Fundraising was achieved through raffles and silent auctions generously donated by Sunshine Coast businesses and service providers. A portion of ticket sales for the sold-out event also contributed to the fundraising tally.

One in seven Australian women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, and of the 20,000 people diagnosed each year, around 150 are men.

Tracey Grills, owner of Tracey G Prosthetics and Lingerie, said she was thrilled to see real breast cancer survivors used to showcase a variety of high-quality, practical and feminine garments on the runway during the fashion show.

The role models were absolutely amazing and it was inspiring to watch them support each other and celebrate their post-op bodies, showing others that thriving after breast cancer may look different for everyone, but it’s beautiful for everyone, a said Ms. Grills.

The fashion show was inspired by a similar event held at New York Fashion Week where mastectomy lingerie was showcased in a powerful show by women who had undergone breast cancer surgery.

Local representatives of the Sunshine Coast breast cancer community were inspired and said we can do it too! We can replicate that fashion show here on the Sunshine Coast.

The Cindy Mackenzie Breast Cancer Program provides local support services to Sunshine Coast breast cancer patients and their families.

The relief program honors the memory of Sunshine Coast mother, Cindy Mackenzie, who died of breast cancer in 2006, aged 39.

The McGrath Foundation’s mission is to ensure that no one goes through breast cancer without the care of a McGrath Breast Care Nurse.

McGrath Breast Care Nurses help individuals and their families affected by breast cancer by providing physical, psychological and emotional support, from diagnosis and throughout treatment.

The event was proudly supported by the Sunshine Coast Council Grants Program and was the brainchild of the Sunshine Coast Breast Cancer Friendship Circle, a free, volunteer-run social group to connect breast cancer survivors for the friendship, support and understanding.

Planning is already underway for next year’s Beauties, Boobs & Bubbles fashion show and 2023 ticket updates will be shared on the Facebook, Instagram and YouTube event.