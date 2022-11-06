Fashion
Body-positive fashion show raises $14,000
A Sunshine Coast body-positive fashion show has raised $14,000 to support locals diagnosed with breast cancer.
During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, funds raised by the inaugural Beauties, Breasts and Bubbles fashion show, held in September on the Sunshine Coast, were donated to the McGrath Foundation and the Breast Cancer Program Breast Cancer Awareness Cindy Mackenzie to support locals diagnosed with breast cancer.
An impressive fundraiser of $14,000 was achieved by the sold-out community-organized event which included an inspirational fashion show where 12 local breast cancer survivors modeled lingerie, breast forms, swimsuits swimwear and clothing to celebrate body positivity and showcase beauty after cancer.
The McGrath Foundation and the Cindy Mackenzie Breast Cancer Program have each received a donation of $7,000 to help with their efforts to support the 450 Sunshine Coast women diagnosed with breast cancer1 each year.
Jen McKenzie, a breast cancer physiotherapist and spokesperson for the event, said event organizers were “beyond thrilled” with the fundraising outcome of the event, which was organized by a small group of volunteers on behalf of the local breast cancer community.
On behalf of the event organizing team, we express our sincere gratitude to every guest, sponsor, award donor and supporter who helped raise funds for the colossal sum of $14,000 for our local breast cancer community. breast, Ms. McKenzie said.
The atmosphere at the Beauties, Boobs & Bubbles fashion show was absolutely electric and I know everyone in the venue that night was sure to be a part of history in the making.
Not only did we raise much-needed funds to support other breast cancer survivors, but the 12 breast cancer survivor models marched with confidence, boldness and self-love to prove that beauty is a feeling, not an aesthetic. .
Fundraising was achieved through raffles and silent auctions generously donated by Sunshine Coast businesses and service providers. A portion of ticket sales for the sold-out event also contributed to the fundraising tally.
One in seven Australian women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, and of the 20,000 people diagnosed each year, around 150 are men.
Tracey Grills, owner of Tracey G Prosthetics and Lingerie, said she was thrilled to see real breast cancer survivors used to showcase a variety of high-quality, practical and feminine garments on the runway during the fashion show.
The role models were absolutely amazing and it was inspiring to watch them support each other and celebrate their post-op bodies, showing others that thriving after breast cancer may look different for everyone, but it’s beautiful for everyone, a said Ms. Grills.
The fashion show was inspired by a similar event held at New York Fashion Week where mastectomy lingerie was showcased in a powerful show by women who had undergone breast cancer surgery.
Local representatives of the Sunshine Coast breast cancer community were inspired and said we can do it too! We can replicate that fashion show here on the Sunshine Coast.
The Cindy Mackenzie Breast Cancer Program provides local support services to Sunshine Coast breast cancer patients and their families.
The relief program honors the memory of Sunshine Coast mother, Cindy Mackenzie, who died of breast cancer in 2006, aged 39.
The McGrath Foundation’s mission is to ensure that no one goes through breast cancer without the care of a McGrath Breast Care Nurse.
McGrath Breast Care Nurses help individuals and their families affected by breast cancer by providing physical, psychological and emotional support, from diagnosis and throughout treatment.
The event was proudly supported by the Sunshine Coast Council Grants Program and was the brainchild of the Sunshine Coast Breast Cancer Friendship Circle, a free, volunteer-run social group to connect breast cancer survivors for the friendship, support and understanding.
Planning is already underway for next year’s Beauties, Boobs & Bubbles fashion show and 2023 ticket updates will be shared on the Facebook, Instagram and YouTube event.
|
Sources
2/ https://noosatoday.com.au/news/06-11-2022/body-positive-fashion-parade-raises-14000/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Body-positive fashion show raises $14,000
- The ‘Brexit festival’ is being investigated for wasting public money
- PIC C Compiler (CCS PCWHD) 2022 Free Download
- India’s vow to reclaim PoK sends shivers down Pak-Chinas
- Trump expected to announce 2024 campaign before end of November | donald trump
- Prime Minister Modi attends a mass wedding ceremony in Bhavnagar, Gujarat
- GridinSoft Anti-Malware 2022 Free Download
- Costa Rican NOC signs sponsorship deal with Claro to support athletes in 2023
- Bigasoft Video Downloader Pro 2022 Free Download
- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine gives the hammer to Erdogan Power Broker
- Japan signs military pact with Britain over ally China threat
- Aaron Carter is dead at 34: all the series that the singer has done in his role as an actor | SKIP INTRO