Here are the best online thrift stores to find quality used yarn

On October 4, 2022, the Associated Press announced the launch of second-hand clothing store group Goodwill GoodwillFinds. Meanwhile, Threupvia research firm Global Data, estimates that the second-hand clothing industry is expected to grow 16 times faster than its peers in the overall retail apparel sector by 2026.

With this dive into the realm of online thrift stores, The Manual decided it was time to unearth the best online shopping companies. Here’s where to save, used style.

GoodwillFinds

Might as well start at the last place. Goodwill has a potential goldmine in its hands, and buyers who get in early might be able to tap into its valuable precious metals, textiles and homewares. According to the AP, the store now has about 100,000 donated products available for purchase online. Until now, shoppers had to either browse individual stores or surf second-hand sites like ShopGoodwill.com, eBay and Amazon to find stores and people peddling their found treasures.

GoodwillFinds is a separate organization from Goodwill Industries International Inc., which supports the global business. Its new online CEO, Matthew Kaness, said the second-hand goods store aims to offer one million items on GoodwillFinds as it accumulates products over the next few years. On the site, consumers can use search tools to browse by brand, category or occasion. Ultimately, the goal is for GoodwillFinds to be able to personalize the site based on a customer’s past purchases, like Amazon.

The only downside right now is that, unlike rivals like Poshmark and Thredup, customers can’t use GoodwillFinds to donate goods. Donations must still be made at one of Goodwills 3,300 drop-off locations in the United States and Canada at physical locations. Kaness says Goodwill aims to add a donation service down the road.

Patagonia Used Clothing

Threups Resale Report 2022 says consumers are in the midst of a big shift as traditional brands and retailers drive a huge wave of opportunity. Brands with their own resale stores have grown from eight in 2020 to 30 in 2021. This embrace of resale goods could lead to incredible benefits for the Earth, and there’s a company to thank for leading this change: Patagonia.

The outdoor goods store Yvon Chouinards has long been known for its lifetime warranty, supply chain transparency and environmental activism. In 2017, the company redoubled its efforts with Patagonia Worn Wear, an online store selling its used gear (per Retail diving). From shorts to thermal clothing, you can browse hundreds of premium, well-constructed outdoor textiles with Worn Wear. This even includes his ReCrafted Collection garments sewn from other Patagonia products that were beyond repair.

Used Levis

A hundred years (approximately) before Chouinard began his journey of sustainable clothing, it was Levi Strauss who began setting the standard for quality construction and textiles that could live beyond the lives of their owners. Today, Levis even pays people for smashing their jeans and designer clothes, repurchasing in-demand products at participating stores, and saving them from landfill sentencing. In turn, people can benefit from discounted, already-trimmed, quality clothing at Levis SecondHand.

To raise awareness of this effort, Levis has brought back the Buy Better, Wear Longer for a second iteration in 2022. This marketing effort encourages a shared responsibility between buyers and sellers to mitigate the environmental impacts of apparel production and consumption. . The campaign is popular with consumers as well as industry peers by encouraging thoughtful consumption over fast fashion outlets like Shein.

When they’re made to last, we can all waste less. I buy better. Wear longer. I live it

It’s a call for consumers to be more intentional in their buying decisions and to look for ways to reuse, repurpose and preserve their clothes for as long as possible, before passing them on to future generations. And it’s a brand commitment to continue working on many fronts to be responsible stewards of natural resources, the company said in a statement. statement.

Urban renewal

Found objects, upcycled clothing and repurposed items have been part of Urban Outfitters’ vision since the brand’s beginnings in 1970. Its first store, Free People, which was across from Penn University in Philadelphia, had mission to provide second-hand clothing, furniture, jewelry and home decor to college-aged customers in a casual and fun environment (by urban site). In 2021, the company officially opened Urban Renewal, a subsidiary offering vintage, upcycled and repurposed clothing, furniture and homewares.

Recognizing where its industry is headed, Urban Outfitters launched Urban Renewal to refresh its reusable heritage. As part of this sustainable effort, the textile giant has partnered with Brooklyn nonprofit FabScrap to recycle fabric waste from knitting, sample making and pattern making ( by WWD). And like Patagonia, Urban Renewal also sources unused fabrics and unusable merchandise internationally to create upcycled items for Urban Outfitters.

The real real

The real real claims to be the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated and resold luxury goods. As a membership-based service with over 27 million members, that seems like a legitimate claim. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, the RealReals platform makes it possible to buy and sell wearable luxury goods reliably. This process helps revive thousands of items in the consumer landscape of men’s and women’s fashion, fine jewelry, watches, art and home decor.

RealReal uses a consignment model to store these goods. Individual sellers submit items to The RealReal to be appraised and, if accepted, sold on its site and/or at one of its 19 physical locations. Encouraging reuse in the wearables category was actually one of the reasons for the establishment of the stores.

Sustainability is one of our founding core values. The surge in fast fashion is a major contributor to the accelerating climate crisis, Allison Sommer, vice president of public affairs and business development at The RealReals, said in a statement. presentation in Congress. We need to do more to hold these brands accountable for the unnecessary overproduction of poorly made items, often criticized as disposable items, and encourage circular designs instead.

Communal changing room

Like its counterpart The RealReal, Vestiaire Collective leans towards high-end and luxury design. Vestiaire also connects private sellers and buyers. Vestiaire is, however, boosted by the labels that have signed as part of Reflaunts global network and partnering with high-end brands like Balenciaga, Saks Off 5th, Net-a-Porter and Harvey Nichols.

Vestiaire platforms include authentication to affirm the descendants of items to ensure that people are not buying counterfeit or fraudulent products and there are plenty of them. A quick glance at Vestiaires’ menswear page reveals products from Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Canada Goose. Like its competitors, Vestiaire is on a mission to establish a sustainable fashion future by championing a circular marketplace. Vestiaire is just one of 28 Reflaunts resale sites, according to Forbes.

MAW Supply

MAW Supply, aka “Man and Woman,” says in its name that this black-owned, Houston-based thrift store offers clothing for all genders. Founded in 2012 by husband and wife couple Norman and Rachelle Clark, MAW Supply specializes in vintage casual everyday wear posted on Etsy. Couples’ enthusiasm for simplicity, style, comfort and individuality for today’s wardrobe (by MAW’s About page) translates into durable products like classic print button-down shirts and sleek jeans and pants that shine in the Texas sun. It’s no surprise that MAW has been covered by outlets like Harper’s Bazaar.

The brand also encourages socially responsible spending by enhancing outfits with sustainable accessories through other black-owned Etsy art and jewelry stores.

Retro thug

As MAW and Rogue Retro show, Etsy is a crucial platform for thrift stores to thrive as national businesses. In this case, its Rogue Retro with over 3,500 articles updated daily from its perch north of Seattle. What you are going to find among thousands of t-shirts, vests, sweaters, sarapes, rugby shirts, etc., are some of the best examples of style from several eras. The whole effect is quirky new-school cool in a vintage capsule. If you’re looking to flesh out your wardrobe to embrace a famous creative design, Rogue Retro is the place to go.

Thrift stores are infusing crucial sustainability into the apparel market. They also offer an endless selection of clothing, accessories, and homewares from multiple style eras. There’s really no reason not to buy from the online thrift store market, and now you have a great place to start your digital dig. Happy saving!

