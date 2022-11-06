Kaytron Allen, Penn State football No. 15 dominates Indiana in brilliant fashion | Pennsylvania State Football News





BLOOMINGTON, in. Penn States’ Week 10 win over Indiana was once tied at 7-7. However, back-to-back touchdowns from Kaytron Allen put the Nittany Lions in control for the remainder of the competition. Allen led the team in rushing and receiving yards, with 86 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries and 72 receiving yards on just two receptions. Allen’s first touchdown was scored 11 yards out after receiving a touchdown pass from quarterback Sean Clifford for 27 yards on the previous play. The true freshman was the spark Penn State needed, as he threw twice and threw an interception on all three drives before Allens’ first score. On the following practice, Allen hit him again in the end zone on the ground, this time from six yards out. The score gave the Nittany Lions a 21-7 lead, which the Hoosiers could never recover from. Both teams scored on their second shots of the game. Nick Singleton hit his lone touchdown from one yard before Indiana responded with an 11-yard touchdown on the very next drive. Singleton himself rushed 16 times for 73 yards and a touchdown. The Penn States defense threw it after the Hoosiers touchdown, as it recorded six sacks and 13 tackles for a first-half loss. Unfortunately for Indiana, however, one of those sacks injured quarterback Jack Tuttle late in the second quarter. Tuttle, replacing starting quarterback Connor Bazelak, did not return and finished with nine of 12 attempts for 82 yards and a touchdown. True freshman caller Brendan Sorsby stepped in and was sacked in back-to-back games. Penn State took a 24-7 halftime lead after Jake Pinegar converted a career-long 50-yard field goal attempt in very windy conditions. The Kaytron Allen Show continued into the second half as well. After an interception from Kalen King, Allen caught his second pass of the game and ran for 45 yards. Allen rewarded himself and the defense with another 6-yard touchdown run to complete the touchdown hat trick. Both teams switched quarterbacks in the third quarter, as Drew Allar checked in for Penn State and redshirt second Dexter Williams II replaced Sorsby. Williams’ first drive of the game was arguably the most promising drive for Indiana since its only scoring drive in the first quarter. However, that was wasted in the red zone via Dani Dennis-Sutton’s first career interception on the drill. Allar took advantage of the Dennis-Suttons interception with a one-yard touchdown pass to Harrison Wallace III. After a Daequan Hardy interception, Allar threw a 4-yard touchdown to tight end Theo Johnson on the first play to extend the Nittany Lions lead to 45-7. Allar finished with nine completions on 12 attempts for 75 yards and two touchdowns on the day. Penn State rebounded from last week’s loss to Ohio State with a 45-14 victory over Indiana to improve to 7-2 on the season. MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE Add another Penn State player to the list of midseason semifinalists. If you are interested in submitting a letter to the editor, click here. Submit

