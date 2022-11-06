



First stop: an independent wedding dress business housed in a loft-style space with chic candles lit and a long rail of silky dresses. My God, none of them are white anymore, are they? said my mother, observing the ivory colors. My sister dropped her voice in a whisper: No, Mom, because I’m not a virgin. And all this before even having had a sip of champagne. She disappeared into a dressing room and shone in various dresses. Backless, backless, boyshort, asymmetrical, how my mom made a face. Mom hates asymmetrical, Rosie told the designer. You know those cars that have asymmetrical rear wheels? Mom clarified, comparing her daughter to the back of a Land Rover. During this time, I took surreptitious photos. Some shops ban photos so their designs can’t be copied elsewhere cheaper, which means I now have several photos of my sister in various dresses on my phone, taken from particular angles between my knees as a kind of perverse wedding dress. She looked lovely in all of them, but we had another date, so it was on the 243 bus (a bus, my goodness!) to the next boutique where the dresses were even less traditional . If you or someone you know is looking to walk down the aisle in something completely see-through, or as a milkmaid in a dress with a ruffled skirt, or a really tiny dual-purpose dress in which you can say your vows and wear it in a bikini on your honeymoon then this is the place for you. Our favorite here was a really beautiful, unique heavy linen and crepe dress that Rosie looked like Lizzy Bennet in on her way to church. He also had pockets. Pockets are a major trend right now, the sales assistant solemnly declared. So are wedding dresses and more colorful jumpsuits, apparently. But was the linen dress the only one? I can’t tell you because it must remain secret until the big day. But at this point, after walking through another mimosa, I felt pretty emotional.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/columnists/2022/11/06/sister-wearing-off-white-wedding-dress-mother-horrified/

