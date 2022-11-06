Franchon Crews-Dezurn Makes Fashion Collection Debut at Tier 25 Katwalk Show





Franchon Crews-Dezurn is aiming for a knockout outside the ring and on the track. The undisputed super-middleweight champion is set to make her fashion collection debut as her clothing line will be showcased at LEVEL 25 – The GOLDEN AGE, a premier luxury fashion and art collective benefit. plan. The show takes place on Sunday evening, November 6, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Winslow Baltimore. Crews-Dezurn’s boxing aesthetic collection will be on display for the event, which aims to support Shoes That Fit, a nonprofit that donates new shoes to children from low-income families. “My line reflects myself and the many hats I wear as a Renaissance woman,” Crews-Dezurn said of her brand. “It’s a glam expression, steeped in boxing aesthetics, strong and beautiful.” Baltimore’s Crews-Dezurn (8-1, 2KOs) is one of twelve designers whose fashion and art collections will be on display. The invite-and-RSVP-only event will feature past cocktails and appetizers. The show is part of the 25th anniversary celebration of The Katwalk, Metro Baltimore’s premier clothing boutique. The community facility raises funds throughout the year to provide new shoes, socks and outerwear to school-aged children in need throughout the greater Baltimore area. The event is in line with Crews-Dezurn’s many skills and careers outside of the ring. The 35-year-old boxer regularly designs a wide variety of apparel, including her own ring gear as well as for several other boxers. In the ring, Crews-Dezurn was able to make history earlier this year, solidly edging out undefeated Elin Cederroos to become boxing’s first undisputed women’s super middleweight champion. Crews-Dezurn won by scores of 97-93, 99-91 and 99-91 to defend his WBC/WBO belts and lift Cederroos’ IBF/WBA titles on the April 30 DAZN show at Madison Square Garden with headlining the unforgettable Katie Taylor – Amanda Serrano’s Superfight. Details of Crews-Dezurn’s next fight are forthcoming, with hopes of defending his crown in December or early 2023. Meanwhile, his many talents will be on display in front of the world’s top designers and artists.

