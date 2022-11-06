Kim Kardashian, Kourtney and Khloe dress up as Kris Jenner to celebrate their mother’s 67th birthday





Kris Jenner recently celebrated her 67th birthday and to celebrate her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian were seen paying a special tribute to her as they dressed up as their mother for the fun party. Not only Kim, her daughter North West was also seen dressed as her grandmother wearing her signature bob. Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie Jenner appeared in several videos posted to social media wearing some of their mother’s most iconic looks, although Kendall appeared absent from the celebration. Kim also took to her Instagram Stories to explain the theme, saying, OK, it’s my mom’s birthday dinner and it was “Dress like your best Kris.” Sharing her own look, Kim posted a mirror selfie video where the SKIMS founder showed off a black pixie cut wig that resembles her mom’s hairstyle. Kris Jenner’s birthday Kim was dressed in a sequined teal dress that Kris previously wore for a family Christmas card for the party. Khloe, meanwhile, channeled a memorable Instagram photo of Kris sporting an ultra-glamorous look in 2017 with a platinum blonde hairstyle. Kourtney was seen as her mother’s character in the Ariana Grandes Thank You Next video. She wore a pink jumpsuit identical to the one Kris wore in the music video, in which she dressed as Regina Georges’ mother in Mean Girls. Kylie also channeled one of her mom’s signature looks by rocking a long black sequin dress. Kim Kardashian’s birthday tribute Kim Kardashian shared a heartfelt tribute for her mother’s birthday, writing, “Happy birthday mum @krisjenner We had so much fun last night celebrating you and we loved feeling what it’s like to be a version of you who dress like you. That was powerful and fun! It’s who you are! Hearing all your friends make speeches about how no matter what you take the time and showing up for each one of them m made me happy that they got a glimpse of what it’s like to be your daughter No matter what you show up for me and all my siblings at any time of the day and don’t you never complain when we all need your attention at the same time. Thank you for being the best teacher and I just hope I’m half the mother you are because you are the absolute best. I love you so much, so much.” Kris’ birthday celebration was also attended by several of her close friends. The momager appeared in videos shared by her daughters where she was seen having a gala. READ ALSO : Kim Kardashian dresses up as THIS X-Men character; Kendall becomes Jessie from Toy Story for Halloween

