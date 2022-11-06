Mordecai’s 9 assists send SMU past Houston 77-63





DALLAS (AP) Tanner Mordecai set school and American Athletic Conference records with nine touchdown passes, an NCAA record tying seven in the first half and SMU’s offense exploded for a victory of 77-63 over Houston on Saturday. For reference, the Houston men’s basketball team defeated SMU 75-61 on Feb. 27. Off the grid, their combined 140 points set the NCAA single-game scoring record for two teams in regulation. The previous record of 137 points was set when Pitt defeated Syracuse 76-61 on Nov. 26, 2016. SMU reached school records with 77 points in a game (which tied the AAC record), 11 total touchdowns, nine assists scored, and 433 total yards in the first half. The Mustangs (5-4, 3-2 American Athletic Conference) scored touchdowns in their first nine practices of the game and didn’t punt until their 10th practice with 5:30 to go before the end of the third quarter . Mordecai also had a 2-yard touchdown run with 8:43 before halftime for a 35-21 lead and his 10 total touchdowns set new program and conference records in a single game. The Mustangs needed to keep their foot on the pedal because Houston quarterback Clayton Tune did his best to guard the Cougars (5-4, 3-2), throwing seven touchdowns and running for another. Tune joined David Klingler, Jimmy Klinger and Andre Ware in Houston’s seven-touchdown club. David Klingler hit the mark three times in the 1990 season and holds the all-time school record of 11 also in 1990. Tune missed touchdown number eight when he threw an interception in the end zone 77-63 with 1:43 remaining. SMU got three picks on Tune. Tyler Lavines’ 15-yard touchdown with 5:13 left made it 77-56 and he rushed for a career-high 146 yards. ___ More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the APs College Football Newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

