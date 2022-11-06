From Priyanka Chopra to Malaika Arora: Fashion Hits and Misses (October 31 – November 6)





B-town celebrities inspire most of us with a range of looks – relaxed, festive and traditional. While the stars are always trying to keep their fashion game on point, they sometimes make bad choices from time to time. We decipher some of their looks and give you this week’s hits and misses. Learn more about your favorite celebrities clothing choices and find out what worked and what didn’t.

HIT: Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra gave off boss-lady vibes in a blue pantsuit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ever since the desi girl came to India, she has been making a big splash in the fashion world. Priyanka, who is in India after a three-year hiatus, has set major fashion goals with her exquisite choices. Recently, she donned a blue suede pantsuit and we can only congratulate her for the choices she has made. She paired a deep V-neck bralette in blue with a matching oversized blazer and loose pants in the same color. She chose soft glam makeup for the evening and paired the look with silver platforms. HIT: Shilpa Shetty Shilpa looked pretty in a simple printed cotton saree. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) There’s no denying that Shilpa can pull off any look effortlessly. Sporting a traditional look, the actor was spotted wearing a saree. She looked stunning in the simple white floral sari which she styled with a plain pink blouse with half-length sleeves. The actor paired the look with a pair of earrings, a few bangles and a bracelet. She tied her hair in a low bun and accessorized with a bouquet of flowers. For the glam quotient, she went with shades of pink. Kohled eyes, well-defined eyebrows, contoured cheeks and pink lips complete her look. HIT: Malaika Arora Malaika can pull off any look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Trust Malaika to put her best fashion foot forward. Whether it’s partying, attending an event, or just hanging out, she knows how to keep her fans hooked with her look. Recently, the diva was spotted in pink matching set. She looked utterly stylish pairing the outfit with shoes and leaving her hair loose, completing the look with rosy makeup and pink lips. HIT: Rakul Preet Singh Rakul never fails to impress with her fashion choices. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The actress, who left us wanting more with her monokini look from her Maldives vacation, looked like a breath of fresh air in a green floral dress as she was spotted out on the town. The thigh length shirt dress comes with full sleeves and a matching fabric belt. She teamed the look with a pair of brown textured brogues and hoop earrings. She kept the look simple with nude lips to go well with the easy-to-wear dress. Miss: Vidya Balan Vidya Balan missed the mark. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Although Vidya’s acting chop was second to none, she seemed to stray a bit from her fashion choices. She was spotted in the city wearing a black dress. She paired the collared midi dress with shoe and brown sunglasses. The otherwise graceful Vidya missed the mark this time because the outfit just couldn’t make an impression. For more lifestyle news, follow us on instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

