Addison Rae sparkles in plunging gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala – WWD





Addison Rae arrived in an edgy dress at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on November 5 in Los Angeles, California. The actress wore a sparkling vintage Jean Louis de Scherrer dress, designed with a plunging neckline and crystal embellishments. The silhouette on the ground also featured a slightly masked train. Addison Rae attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on November 5 in Los Angeles. Getty Images For jewelry, the social media influencer wore a pearl necklace with a bold tassel. She chose to let her dark hair flow around her shoulders and down her back. Her makeup included pink lipstick and pronounced eyebrows. Rae chose another edgy look for the Women In Film gala last week when she slipped into a brown cropped top paired with a structured denim skirt. She collaborated with stylists Chloé and Chenelle Delgadillo. Addison Rae attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on November 5 in Los Angeles. Getty Images It was revealed last fall that Rae had signed a multi-film deal with Netflix, adding to his resume, which includes music and movies. The Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s 11th Annual Art + Film Gala honors notable figures from the art, film, fashion and entertainment industries. Among this year’s winners were artist Helen Pashgian and Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook. Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA Trustee Eva Chow served as co-chairs. Gucci continues to support LACMA’s mission as a sponsor.

