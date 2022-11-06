Fashion
Report: St Johnstone 2-1 Rangers
RANGERS fell to Scottish Premiership defeat as St. Johnstone lost 2-1 at McDiarmid Park this afternoon.
The Light Blues dominated early in the proceedings, but fell behind against the run of play when James Brown whipped his team from distance.
Nicky Clark doubled Perth’s advantage midway through the second period and, despite a well-taken strike from James Tavernier which brought Rangers back into the game, they were unable to complete the comeback.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst named two changes to his Gers squad for the trip to Perth as John Lundstram and Ben Davies returned to the starting line-up from midweek.
There was early cheering for Rangers in a minute when Malik Tillman capitalized on a break for the ball in midfield before moving forward and freeing Ryan Kent down the left side, with the effort resulting from the wingers being deflected for a corner by Andrew Considine.
Tillman was in the thick of the action again after five minutes, sneaking into the far post with a delivery from James Tavernier and pulling an unorthodox save from Elliott Parish.
The Light Blues trailed in the opening rallies and it was Lundstram who tested Parish with a near-post effort this time after a terrific hold-up play from Antonio Colak. From the resulting corner, Fashion Jr. had a header blocked en route by Nicky Clark.
The Zambian proved to be a handful for the Perth side to manage in the corners as he shook off the crossbar with a looping header minutes later.
The home side struggled to cope with the intensity of Rangers, with Tavernier widening from a tight angle at the edge of the penalty area after being tackled by Fashion Jr.
However, St. Johnstone struck against the run of play five minutes before the break. Gers did well to block Stevie Mays’ initial effort before the ball passed to James Brown on the right side who struck an unstoppable finish past Allan McGregor from 25 yards out.
The Light Blues immediately went in search of an equalizer after the restart, with Considine forced to intercept a dangerous Colak pass to Lundstram inside the danger zone.
Kent curled a dangerous effort into the hands of Parish after entering from the left a few minutes later, before Fashion Jr. fired off target from the opposite flank as the Light Blues increased the pressure.
Alfredo Morelos and Scott Arfield were introduced on the hour mark, but Rangers fell further behind as St. Johnstone doubled their lead in the 62nd minute.
Stevie May launched a dangerous cross from the boundary line where Clark flew half a yard inside the penalty area and sent his finish under the crossbar and over the line.
Fashion Jr. kicked a ball in the face of goal as Rangers sought an immediate response, but there were no takers inside the penalty area from a Gers persuasion.
Lundstram came awfully close to reducing the deficit in the 69th minute. Tavernier did well to work the ball inside as he fell generously into the midfielder’s path, although his curling left-footed finish sped away from the post.
It wasn’t long before Rangers returned to the contest. St. Johnstone cleared a corner only to the edge of the penalty area where Tavernier stepped on the ball and fired a thunderous effort that Parish couldn’t stop.
The crossbar was rattled minutes later as Lundstram’s speculative effort from range required a fingertip save from Parish, with Taverniers’ header connecting to the goal frame in the following sequence of play.
Fashion Jr. aimed down his left side nine minutes from time, but he couldn’t control his shot and it sailed wide of the St. Johnstone goal.
Lundstram threw a delivery into the danger zone in stoppage time that narrowly avoided Colak, ending the game in Perth.
ST. JOHNSTONE: Parish, Brown, Considine, Mitchell, McGowan, Montgomery, Hallberg, Wotherspoon (Wright, 76), Carey (Phillips, 90), May (McLennan, 76), Clark (Bair, 90).
Unused submarines: Sinclair, Crawford, Gallacher, Kucheriavyi, Murphy.
RANGERS: McGregor, Tavernier, King, Davies (Arfield, 60), Barisic, Sands (Kamara, 76), Lundstram, Tillman (Morelos, 60), Fashion Jr. (60). (Wright, 83), Colak, Kent (Thanks, 79).
Substitutes not used: McLaughlin, Davis, McCann, Yfeko.
REFEREE: Steven McLean
|
