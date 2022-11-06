Black Adam Remixed Naruto’s Shadow Clone Ride In Bittersweet Fashion

The following contains spoilers for Black Adam, which is currently playing in theaters.
One of the most interesting figures from the hit film black adam is Doctor Fate. Sure, it’s fun to watch Dwayne Johnson’s Teth-Adam go on a rampage and cause massive mayhem to protect Kahndaq, but the film also does the magic veteran a favor. Pierce Brosnan delivers an engaging performance as Kent Nelson, helping guide the young heroes while toeing the line as he realizes the ancient power Adam holds within him.
However, to maintain peace in the world, the Lord of Order must fight the mystical anti-hero, recognizing that Adam is a weapon of mass destruction. This leads to the two eventually forming an uneasy bond when a demonic entity named Sabbac – who is intent on the apocalypse – appears. Unfortunately, as badass as Kent comes off with Nabu’s helmet, the relic remixes narutothe biggest trick in bittersweet fashion.
Doctor Fate uses Naruto’s shadow clone technique in Black Adam
When the Justice Society engages Adam on the streets of Kahndaq in the first act, they struggle with power. This leads to a construction site scrapyard where Doctor Fate creates clones, beating and pinning Adam. This is so that Atom Smasher, in his giant form, can crush Adam and knock him out. Adam escapes and defeats the heroes, though they are on the same page in time when they sense Sabbac’s rise.
That said, this technique is very similar to Naruto’s Shadow Clone Maneuver, which he used quite often against Sasuke, Obito, Madara, and Kaguya. As he unlocked his Sage Mode, his copies grew stronger, able to generate their own Rasengan energy balls as well. Given his immense chakra, Naruto could create more clones than others, mastering the move as enemies struggled to tell which one was the real one. It was a brilliant misdirection trick, helping Naruto defeat many foes and cement his legendary status – something Boruto is still trying to perfect years later.
Doctor Fate and Hawkman have different fates with their clones
Unfortunately, Doctor Fate engages Sabbac on his own in black adam, blocking the JSA out of the palace as he doesn’t want Hawkman to die, according to his visions. He creates his clones, but Sabbac discovers the real one and kills him. It’s a ruthless murder, built on the faultline where fate tires. This once again nods to Naruto who needs energy to continue the move.
Hawkman then fights Sabbac, but he is also stabbed to death. The big twist comes right after, though, in that this Hawkman is a copycat. The real one is secretly holding Fate’s helmet, and after tricking Sabbac, he then summons more clones – a trick Fate taught him during their years of partnership. Hawkman’s clones pin Sabbac, allowing Adam to arrive and fry the demon’s brain.
Adam then takes Sabbac up into the sky and rips him apart. The protagonist eventually gives Hawkman respect for the move, leaving naruto fans torn – because even if the clones were used in a way the Hokage would be proud of, it’s tragic that Fate ran out of juice and died.
See how Naruto’s shadow clones hook up with Black Adam, now in theaters.