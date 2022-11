Blackpink’s Ros Wears Saint Laurent Hooded Dress at LACMA Gala

Blackpink’s Ros Park attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala red carpet on Saturday wearing a stunning Saint Laurent hoodie dress. The dress consisted of a long black skirt with a wrap-around cut-out top that exposed her torso and shoulders. The black fabric wrapped around her rose gold hair, which was in a long braid over her shoulder. She also carried a small black handbag and accessorized with an elaborate gold bracelet on one wrist. Robert Smith//Getty Images The LACMA Art+Film Gala honors artists and filmmakers and serves to raise funds for museum initiatives, exhibitions and programming. This event was particularly focused on adding film art to the museum’s programming. This year, the event was co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Chow, and honored artists Artist Helen Pashgian, influential pioneer of the Southern California Light and Space movement, and Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook. Blackpink recently wrapped up their BORN PINK World Tour in Seoul and kicked off their US tour this month. The K-Pop group will be touring across Europe, Australia and Southeast Asia after their stay in the United States Ros is also busier as she was recently named global ambassador for Sulwhasoo, a luxurious Korean skincare brand that is almost as popular as the group. It’s an honor for me to be with Sulwhasoo as a global ambassador for products that not only my mother but myself have been using for a long time, singer announcement in a press release about his new venture. It’s such a fun and enjoyable opportunity, and this shooting experience was super fun and inspiring; I’m also curious how the story of today’s campaign would play out in the future.” Aime Lutkin is the weekend editor at ELLE.com. Her writing has appeared in Jezebel, Glamour, Marie Claire and more. His first book, The lone hunter will be published by Dial Press in February 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.elle.com/culture/celebrities/a41878535/blackpink-rose-saint-laurent-hooded-dress-lacma-gala/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos