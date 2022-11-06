Four cute new tenants arrive at the Boulevard in time for Christmas





Northern Ireland’s only designer outlet has released a cracker ahead of the Christmas rush, announcing the arrival of four new tenants this week. Yankee Candle is the first to open at The Boulevard, the Lotus Property-owned scheme located between the capitals, Belfast and Dublin. The beloved candle brand is taking a 1,733 square foot unit near existing tenants Nike and M&S and will be joined by fashion brands James Lakeland and AKAwear in early November, taking 2,163 square foot units and 1 136 square feet respectively. Regional department store, Houstons, will also set up shop on The Boulevard, bringing its eclectic mix of women’s fashion to a 2,436-square-foot unit, after enjoying years of loyalty on nearby Banbridge Main Street. The newcomers will collectively create 20 local jobs, a boost to the local economy through continued investment in the program by owner Lotus Property. Chris Nelmes, Retail Director at The Boulevard, said: Just six weeks from Christmas, we were delighted to welcome our new tenants offering our customers an exciting mix of quality products and fantastic offers. Despite the economic climate, we were optimistic about continued growth in both footfall and sales, and even more so now that we have added to the portfolio of brands here on site. The boulevard, which is on the main A1 road linking Belfast and Dublin, has historically seen traffic from both sides of the border, but we are currently seeing more license plates from southern Ireland, due to low of the Pound, which is offering the buyer much more for their money, in addition to the ongoing rebate offer of up to 70% off the RRP from our retailers; and really help increase footfall and sales. Aisling Lawless, Asset Manager at Lotus Property commented: The interest in The Boulevard and Northern Ireland as a whole is testimony to a confident consumer and a strong retail and leisure market as shoppers continue to want quality products and good value. value for money, which is not always an easy combination to find. The Boulevard continues to go from strength to strength as we welcome more and more brands to its roster to join an already impressive mix spanning sports and the outdoors, women’s and men’s fashion, housewares and kitchenware, shoes and handbags. Yankee Candle, James Lakeland, Houstons and AKAwear join existing tenants such as kate spade ny, Levis, GUESS, Kurt Geiger, Dune London, M&S, Next, Jack Wills, Timberland, Crew Clothing and Joules

