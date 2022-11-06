Elton John performs at the LACMA Art+Film Gala sponsored by Gucci – WWD

When you start the evening with “Dancing Queen”, it’s like starting at noon.

It was the 11th annual Art+Film gala sponsored by Gucci on Saturday night in Los Angeles, Calif., where DJ D-Nice had guests dancing on the purple carpet and in the cocktail party.

The art, film and music-filled evening drew a Hollywood who’s who – and fashion gave the Met Gala a run for its money, from Julia Garner’s serpentine green beaded Gucci dress to Billie’s cosycore GG Eilish, and Olivia Wilde’s Red Patent Leather Opera Gloves.

“Aren’t they so cool?” Wilde said, arriving on the arm of a friend instead of handsome Harry Styles, who had to cancel an event with Gucci designer Alessandro Michele to celebrate their new “Ha Ha Ha” collection after falling ill earlier in the week.

The face of Gucci, Jared Leto, was unmissable, dazzling in a plum-colored suit adorned with crystals. He was shooting the camera at night.

“That’s what I’m talking about,” he said with a point-and-shoot in his hand. “Here,” he purred.

He had Sydney Sweeney in his sights. “I’m fine. How are you?” the actress told her before posing in her dusty pink Giambattista Valli couture dress with voluminous floral sleeves.

“Gorgeous,” Eilish said of Sweeney’s set, before wrapping herself up with Jesse Rutherford in a giant Gucci blanket for her own photoshoot.

Stylist B. Akerlund wore an embellished dress by young London label Mithridate with a dizzyingly beautiful headpiece by Piers Atkinson. “I’m like an installation,” she says.

Peter Dundas was at the gala for the first time. “I carry myself,” he said of his white tuxedo. His partner Evangelo Bousis wore a matching one.

The fundraiser was co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA board member Eva Chow and raised over $5 million, with a crowd that included Maneskin, Blackpink’s Rose, Jodie Turner-Smith, Catherine Opie , Mark Bradford, Idris Elba, Andrew Garfield, George Clinton, Molly Ringwald, Cheech Marin, Chloe Zhao, Sebastian Stan, Bettye Sarr and many more.

The winners were 87-year-old California Light and Space movement pioneer Helen Pashgian and South Korean director Park Chan-wook, whose film “Decision to Leave” is the country’s entry to the 2023 Oscars, after having already won the award for best director. at the Cannes Film Festival.

“Who, coming here, saw five construction cranes under the moon?” LACMA Director Michael Govan asked the crowd as he welcomed them to their dinner tables. “We’re 50% complete,” he added of the progress of the museum’s massive construction project looming on Wilshire Boulevard, where the new David Geffen Galleries are being built for the permanent collection. .

“I am pleased to honor Helen at LACMA, who is an Angeleno through and through,” Govan continued later that evening, showcasing Pashgian and her polished sculptures in epoxy, fiberglass, resin and other materials from the aerospace industry.

“It’s rare to find an artist as comfortable with glasses and a respirator as she is in Italian Vogue, or with the Gucci dress she’s wearing tonight with Gucci sneakers,” he said. he continued.

A student of light from Southern California, which has beguiled artists, filmmakers and scientists for eons, Pashgian tackled it in her speech, concluding, “Ultimately, this strange light of ours remains what it has always been, elusive, mysterious, unknowable. and therein lies its magic.

“Showing my films in the United States has been beneficial to me, but I dare say it has been beneficial to American audiences because it will enrich your culture, broaden your vision and inspire you even more,” Chan said. -Wook in his speech. noting that “Decision to Leave” feels like the ultimate summary of his career. “I strongly believe that all of us in the art world are connected across medium, nation and time.”

Dinner came courtesy of Gucci Osteria chef Massimo Bottura and was good enough for even the calorie-conscious crowd to munch on. But it was getting late. The cocktail hour had started at 6 p.m. and the after party was due to start at 9 p.m.

At 9:30 a.m., it wasn’t, and Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner ducked out, presumably heading to mom Kris Jenner’s 67th birthday party. “I’m trying to hold my skirt,” the platinum blonde Kardashian said earlier of her figure-hugging Balenciaga dress, a shiny black number with a sculpted train from Demna’s fall 2022 couture collection.

“Abbott Elementary” designer Quinta Brunson also struggled to hold her dress. “Her name is Rani Zakhem,” she said of the designer. And the cat-eye sunglasses tucked into her bustier bodice? ” They are mine. I just decided to bring them in case I wanted to be cute and incognito.

“I love everyone Gucci,” Paris Hilton told Heidi Klum as they were caught by a heater. (It was 55 degrees in LA) “There are so many great looks.”

A crowd of Europeans and ultra-skinny models were also outside, smoking and chain-drinking. Salma Hayek got mixed up close. At 10:19 p.m., she was on stage to introduce special musical guest: Sir Elton John.

“There’s a lot of people I know there, so hopefully you won’t be a picky crowd,” John said with a laugh. “I came to LA 52 years ago. This is the song that came out,” he said from behind the piano as he began playing the keys to “Your Song.”

“It’s great to be asked to do something for LACMA,” he continued before launching into “Tiny Dancer.” “I would like to thank Alessandro and Gucci for asking me to do this. All for you, baby, okay.

Michele blushed, surrounded by his jubilant Gucci team.

The superstar, who took time off from his Yellow Brick Road tour to close out the evening, also performed ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’ and ‘Rocketman’, with a big thank you to actor Taron Egerton – who portrayed the music star in the 2019 biopic. “I dedicate the song to someone I really love,” he said of Egerton. “He became one of my best friends and I can’t thank him enough for what he did for me in the movie.” Before bowing goodbye, he ended the evening with “I’m still up”.

“I’ve been after Elton for over 10 years,” Co-Chair Chow said, reaffirming the cross-cultural content of the evening. “We finally got it.”