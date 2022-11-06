Kansas Rowing sweeps Jayhawk Jamboree in dominant fashion – Kansas Jayhawks





LAURENT, Kan. The Kansas Rowing Team put on a dominating performance Sunday at the Jayhawk Jamboree, winning each of the four races against Creighton and Kansas State. The event took place at Burcham Park in Lawrence, with races taking place on the Kansas River. Each of the four races was four kilometers long, and Kansas had at least the top two placings in each of the four races on the days.

“From top to bottom, there is something to be excited about in every part of our programme. We have a lot of young women who are progressing in their speed and many of them have just had their first racing experience as Jayhawk. Our top class men ran well and showed balance even when things weren’t perfect. I’m proud of the entire Kansas rowing team for their efforts, not just today , but throughout the fall. Head Coach Carrie Cook-Callen

In the first race of the day, KU posted three of the four best Collegiate Novice 8 times, including a first-place finish for Boat A with a time of 14:42.67. This boat consisted of helmsman Becca Maffei, Aylin Schafer, Rory Brennan, Greta Valiukeviciute, Elanna. Aaron, Alessandra Vedder, Jordan Zenner, Gracyn Rains and Emma Parsons. Boat Kansas A finished more than 30 seconds ahead of Kansas B who was second in 15:17.24 while K-State A took third in 15:21.50. The first race was completed by Kansas C in 16:02.66 and Creighton A in 17:17.16. The Jayhawks’ strong start continued in Collegiate Varsity 4 as KU posted each of the first four fastest times and all five boats finished in the top seven. Each of the top four KUs finished in less than 16 minutes, led by Boat A of helmsman Audrey Owens, Alaina Ronning, Amber Cayci, Laine Draper and Liz Weber, in 15:23.58, six seconds ahead of Boat B in 15:29.45 . Boat C clocked 15:41.01 and boat D finished in 15:46.39. After a break in action, the teams returned to the river and faced windier conditions in the final two races of the day, starting with Collegiate Novice 4. Kansas had three boats in the event and each placed in the top four, led by boat A of helmsman Becca Maffei, Rory Brennan, Greta Valiukeviciute, Jordan Zenner and Aylin Schafer, who finished in 16:32.46. Boat Kansas B was second in 16:47.48 and Boat C was fourth with a time of 17:39.33. The day ended with Collegiate Varsity 8 and once again the Jayhawks took the lead with the top two boats and three in the top five. KUs Boat A with coxswain Audrey Owens, Amber Cayci, Alaina Ronning, Kai Alexander, Laine Draper, Grace Wallrapp, Melia Martin, Shay Pemberton and Stella Warren won the race in 14:15.87, while Boat B was just behind in a time of 14:21.20. Kansas C placed fifth, finishing with a time of 14:46.07. The Jayhawk Jamboree concludes the fall 2022 race schedule for Kansas Rowing. The Jayhawks will return to competition in the spring, with the full schedule expected to be released soon.

