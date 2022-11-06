Hayden Panettiere oozes confidence in a sexy red blazer dress





Hayden Panettiere looked radiant and sexier than ever at the amfAR gala on November 3. Cry 4 lit up the red carpet in a vibrant Saint Laurent blazer dress and proved she was ready to get back in the game. The 33-year-old has stayed away from the public eye for the past few years and hasn’t played any acting roles since the Nashville the series ended in 2018. But it looks like it’s set for a big comeback, with Cry 6 – his first film in eight years – announced in the spring. As such, her stunning red carpet appearance this week seems to suggest that fans can expect big things in the near future. Scroll down to see her bright moment at the gala! Hayden Panettiere shows off her deep cleavage The ice princess The actress turned heads at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles in a plunging red mini-mini that was all about the cleavage. Everything about the outfit drew attention specifically to this area, from the dramatic shoulder pads to the slim fit and double-breasted design. Hayden exuded confidence as she posed on the red carpet, teasing a glimpse of her black bra in the daring number. It wasn’t just the daring neckline that captured attention. Her toned legs were also on display thanks to a thigh-skimming hem, the outfit visually elongating her petite figure. By uploading the tweet, you agree to Twitter’s privacy policy.

Learn more Load tweet Always Unblock Twitter Tweets The actress showed off her skinny pins with sheer black tights and added height to her 5-foot-1 frame with black platform pumps. A crystal-embellished handbag complemented her heels, while dangling gold earrings added extra sparkle. Her glam was also on point and included smokey eye makeup and matte pink lipstick. Meanwhile, her flowing mane has been swept to the side in a trendy style. Here is a more detailed look at her hairstyle and stylish accessories. By uploading the tweet, you agree to Twitter’s privacy policy.

Learn more Load tweet Always Unblock Twitter Tweets The annual AmfAR Gala raises funds for AIDS and HIV research. Other big names in attendance at this year’s star-studded event were Jenna Dewan, who showed off her braless cleavage in a sheer Georges Chakra dress that showed off her underwear, as well as Chelsea Handler, who dazzled in a Floral off-the-shoulder dress by Monique Lhuillier. Of course, we have to mention Kelly Rowland and her stunning strapless Christian Siriano gown with a sheer skirt and feathery trim. The former Destiny’s Child member was honored at the gala with the Courage Award, according to FN. Hayden Panettiere was a lady in red at the Blond First Red is definitely her color, as the blonde beauty delivered another fiery look at the September premiere of Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blond. Showing up to support Ana de Armas, who stars in the film, Hayden graced the red carpet in an Alexander McQueen pantsuit. She paired it with a black clutch covered in studs and spikes and wore matching open-toed sandals. By uploading the tweet, you agree to Twitter’s privacy policy.

Learn more Load tweet Always Unblock Twitter Tweets Open up about your struggles Just two weeks after the film’s Sept. 13 premiere, Hayden came to terms with his mental health and past struggles with addiction on Jada Pinkett Smith. Red table discussion. The actress has opened up about the misconceptions surrounding her decision to give up custody of her 7-year-old daughter, Kaya. Hayden described his decision as “the most heartbreaking thing I’ve ever had to do in my life.” His daughter now lives in Ukraine with Hayden’s ex, Kyiv Mayor Wladimir Klitschko. “The idea that I’m a person who would easily throw my child away. Give my child away,” Hayden said. “The comments that people made and assumed about my situation with my daughter were so offbeat and heartbreaking.” What did you think of Hayden’s recent red carpet appearance? Are you looking forward to watching Cry 6 when it comes out in march? Sound off in the comments below. Latest posts by Alexandra Lozovschi (see everything)

