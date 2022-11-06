The New York Marathon: A 26.2 mile fashion show





Before 50,000 runners are unleashed on the streets of New York, they gather at Fort Wadsworth on Staten Island and face a wait of several hours. In the early morning, marathon runners linger, fighting pre-race jitters and admiring what others are wearing. Call it the Fort Wadsworth Fashion Walk. It’s a layering exercise made more complicated by the lack of bag control. Any clothing that runners bring and choose not to run must be discarded before or during the race. As start time approaches, these diapers fly into donation bins. Flannels, Halloween costumes, space blankets and winter jackets are tossed into donation buckets. Several thousand pounds of clothing are donated to Goodwill Industries of Greater New York and Northern New Jersey. Six UPS trucks were on site this year to transport the donated clothing. This year, unusually high temperatures meant there were fewer overlapping runners. But many still displayed an offbeat style. Superman capes, Wonder Woman outfits and tutus abounded.

Here’s what some runners were wearing and thinking before they started the New York City Marathon:

Heather Johns Age: 72 years old Hometown: Victoria, British Columbia Can you tell us how you chose your outfit today? I always try to find something unique to wear. It will be given and someone will get it. It’s close to Christmas, so I thought it would be fun. Where did you pick up this piece? Our local Salvation Army store. How many marathons have you run? Today will be my 19th. Did people comment on the outfit today? I received a lot of comments. Just so you know, I’ll be 73 next week. How would you describe the aesthetics of your costumes? My sister is with me and she said, I think The Grinch was filmed in New York. So she said it was really appropriate for New York to choose something like The Grinch. Did you read the back?

What does the reverse say? I don’t really remember. He says, it will be fine next year. Are you sad to part with it? The New York City Marathon will take place on November 6. The 26.2-mile, five-borough race begins on Staten Island and ends in Central Park. Not at all. Im excited for someone else to have this.

Tracey Rousseau Age: 48 years old Hometown: Memphis What inspired your look today? The colors, first of all, so that someone can recognize me since I am here all alone. My brother lives on Long Island. He will try to find me. So I thought the brighter the better. I am also part of Black Girls Run. Tell me about Black Girls Run. Black Girls Run is a women’s organization that helps people, women, get off the couch to 5K, and it inspires them to do more than 5K like a 10K, 15K, and a half marathon. How do you feel about the temperature today? I’m from Memphis, Tennessee. Im chasing states. Black Girls Run inspired me to do the 50 states. So I have one more state, and I’m going to Hawaii next Saturday. Wait, so you did 49 states? Have you run errands in 49 states? A half marathon in every state. What is the last state?

Hawaii. Saturday. I will be working the rest of the week from here remotely. Saturday I will be in Kauai. And then I’ll be on vacation in Honolulu.

Yuki Chorney Age: 50 years old Hometown: Mount Vernon, NH Can you tell me about your outfit? I’m going there as Lady Liberty, in all her glory. Are these blue contact lenses? They are. I’m really attached to this costume. I have an accessory too. What is the accessory? The torch. Critical piece of costume. You’re the one who made that ? I did it. Do you commit to carrying it all over the 26.2 miles? For the whole 26.2 miles. Will you take up the torch? All the way. Won’t your arm hurt you? It does not matter.

Eddie Antonio Age: 57 years old Hometown: Hartsdale, NY Tell me about your look. Well, I’m a chef. I like food. It’s to celebrate health and nutrition.

And you are also a leader for your profession? I’m actually a PA It’s a piece of bread ? It is, yeah. And what’s in the bottle? Water. Are you going to run the full 26.2 in the outfit? Yes of course. Yes. Will the hat stay? It will stay on. What if he falls? It won’t because it has an adjustable elastic band. If it falls, I’ll come back, pick it up and put it back. You are attached to the look. I’m not going to waste time. I’m just going for fun. Enjoy the people, enjoy the fans, and don’t hurt yourself.

Moshe Lederfien Age: 69 Hometown: Rishon LeZion, Israel Are you going to run the full marathon with the pineapple? Ask the pineapple if it’s ready. The world is in a bad crisis and we have the secret of how to balance the world. Is the theme of your outfit balanced?

Yeah. Have you thought of another object? Yeah, you can give me a bottle of wine in the middle if you want. In the middle of the race? Yeah. No problem. So, during the race, you could trade the pineapple? People love pineapple.

Yannick Reynaud Age: 37 years old Hometown: Bziers, France Will you run 26.2 miles in this outfit? We’ll see. We’ll try, but I’m not sure I’ll run well with it until the end. Can you throw it away as you go? Yeah, probably yes. What is the inspiration for the outfit? Were from the same company, so we wanted to do something special to symbolize that we’re here. How was the process to paint them? It’s a paint suit. We paint paintings in blue and red. How would you describe your outfit? We have a wig. Blue, white and red for the French flag. We also have jewelry and glasses for the French flag.

Will you carry the flag running? Most likely. Well, remove the plastic and just take the flag with us.

Spider Man Age: 29 Hometown: Dallas What is your name? Spider Man. Surprising. The Amazing Spider-Man. What inspired the look? I just wanted to go out and make someone’s day a little better. The friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is just trying to get people to get up and run. Have people come to you asking for help? Not yet. The boys in blue seem to be doing just fine today. But are you on the lookout? I’m on call all the time. Are you going to run the whole 26.2 miles in there? As long as no one is yelling at me. Interviews have been condensed and edited.

