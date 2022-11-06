Calgarians prepare to travel to Qatar for FIFA Men’s World Cup

Photo by Darren Makowichuk / Postmedia

Content of the article A trip that’s been in the works for more than two decades is just two weeks away for several Calgarians preparing to cheer on Team Canada’s soccer team in Qatar later this month.

Content of the article Craig MacTavish, a member of the Voyageurs supporters group, was two years old when Canada last qualified for the FIFA Men’s World Cup Final. In two weeks, he will be on the other side of the world, supporting the Qatar team against Belgium, Croatia and Morocco.

Content of the article There have been a lot of disappointing qualifying cycles to get here. I remember saying to my wife when I first met her, if Canada ever goes to the World Cup, you know, I’m going. And it was like the mid-2000s, MacTavish said. Now it’s like, Hey, it’s 2022 and we’re married with kids, so that puts into perspective that she probably didn’t think I was going to Qatar 15 years later. MacTavish said he started following the team closely when they won the Gold Cup North Americas top international tournament in 2000. The result brought a lot of optimism to the domestic schedule, but was followed by series of early starts in World Cup qualifying. That all changed this past cycle when the Men’s National Team was led by Alberta native Alphonso Davies to first place in the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Football (CONCACAF) qualifying tournament.

Content of the article The team will now play at least three group matches in Qatar, and MacTavish has tickets for each one. He said that although the team remains an underdog, he hopes to see a better performance than the last time Canada went to the tournament in 1986 when they failed to score a goal. I’m excited about the ideas of, you know, we were hoping to get our first win, we were going to score our first World Cup goal. They’re definitely historic moments that will be interesting to see when they were there, MacTavish said. MacTavish said he’s seen support for the team grow from being one of the few people watching in a parking lot to being part of a crowded Calgary bar exploding with excitement with every goal. scored by the team. He said he knows at least nine other Calgarians who are preparing to make the trip to the Middle East, but expects there will be others who are preparing to travel the length of the globe.

Content of the article One such person is Tasos Doganis, who made the trip to Edmonton last year to watch the team beat Costa Rica and Mexico in freezing temperatures, as well as a trip to Hamilton where he saw the team beat the United States. We basically started looking for tickets after the game against Mexico in Edmonton, Doganis said. The (win over USA) in Hamilton was huge, winning two-nothing I haven’t heard a louder crowd in a long time. Doganis said he was delighted to see the teams of young stars playing on the world stage, noting that many play important roles for their club teams in the most competitive leagues in the world. Both Doganis and MacTavish said they will enjoy the sights and sounds of the tournament, which will feature some of the biggest names in the sport, but both are focused on Canada’s race for the trophy. They plan to be draped in red and white and making noise in the stands at each of the teams’ games. There are no easy games. There are no easy exits, but I know we have a very good team that can implement a good game plan, MacTavish said. Canada will open its tournament on November 23 against Belgium, ranked second in the world. They will next face Croatia on November 27 and Morocco on December 1. [email protected]

