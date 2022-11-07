10 Best Modern Shows That Brought Back Vintage Styles

Fashion trends are constantly changing, so much so that we had to go back and take old fashion trends and interpret them into modern fashion. But where do these trends come from? Some are from designers, but others are from our favorite TV shows.





Some TV shows that show old-school styles from the past give us ideas on how to change our look, including ideas from the 60s, 70s, 80s, and earlier decades. Some shows that gave us that vintage inspiration are Peaky Blinders, stranger thingsand Bridgerton.

Stranger Things (2016–present)

Picture via Netflix

stranger things certainly had an impact on the lives of many fans. It follows a group of children battling mystical creatures to save the world. This show is set in the 80s and includes 80s style cities, houses, furniture, hairstyles, fashion and cars.

stranger things brought back many hairstyle fashions, the main one being mullets. If you go out on the street, chances are you will see at least one person with a mule. stranger things also brought back 80s clothing including pop, bright colors, Aztec patterns, flared jeans and plaid flannels.

Peaky Blinders (2013-2022)

Picture via BBC One

Peaky Blinders is set from 1919 and has a very clean style of newsboy caps, suits with waistcoats and clean-shaven hairstyles. It shows what England was like after World War I and the build-up to World War II with a vintage atmosphere including horses and carriages and dusty streets.

This style took an influence on the male style and many took the Peaky Blinders‘ clean-shaven haircuts have brought new excitement and a love for newsboy caps, and waistcoats are considered a must-have on any suit. Every Halloween since the show began, people have taken the opportunity to dress up as these beloved characters.

Bridgerton (2020–present)

Bridgerton was set in 1813 after the historic Regency era. It follows a powerful family where siblings struggle to find love. It has very colorful royal fashion outfits, dresses for women and almost a steampunk style costume with tailcoats for men.

The fashion of this era shifted into modern fashion as many female figures had puffed sleeves on dresses, which is a common theme in tops and shirts of this generation. It encouraged more vibrant spring colors and took us out of the monochromatic black and gray fashion phase.

That ’70s Show (1998-2006)

That 70s show takes place in the… 70s! This is a coming-of-age show where a group of teenagers try to figure out where their lives are going, but are filled with many distractions including love, mistakes, and drama. They put the teenagers in 70s clothes including flared jeans, jumpsuits, tight t-shirts with low rise jeans and colorful shirts.

The 70’s ShowFashion is certainly present in our everyday lives with colorful clothes, modern jumpsuits worn by women and flared and low rise jeans that are becoming the new and improved skinny jeans. He gave our generation an almost hippie vibe that resonates in our outfits.

American Horror Story: Asylum (since 2011)

american horror story has many series with the same actors in different decades. The season Asylum is set in the 1960s. It is the second season following the terrifying story of ministers of faith and science who run a sanatorium in New England.

It gave us a new love for long coats, including cozy trench coats and cardigans in beautiful autumn colors, perfect when we enter the cold seasons. He has a very dark and brooding feel to his fashion, giving a fresh style to those who haven’t found interest in colorful outfits.

Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

game of thrones is set in 298 AC and follows 9 families as they go to war for control of the mystical land. Now, we’ll never see anyone dress up in their specific outfits as they would be purely impractical these days, but elements of inspiration were taken from this show.

Pieces from outfits from this show have made their way into our modern fashion, including fur coats and leather pieces…although faux is always preferable unlike the show. Detailed characteristic dresses, nude makeup and rich red colors or monotonous brown colors have also been added to our fashion wishlist.

Downton Abbey (2010-2015)

Picture via Universal Pictures

Downton Abbey Set in 1927 following the life of the Royal Family after the devastation of the Titanic, they stay with the Crawley family in Downton of Yorkshire. This era has a unique fashion style that stands out from other eras, famous for flapper dresses, cloche hats, silk shirts and suspenders.

Fashion from this era is certainly seen today across all genres, including loose, boyish-style dresses for going out and old-fashioned cloche hats for a sophisticated French look. Suspenders are a hesitant fashion choice, men will wear them under their suits to get a nice addition to their outfits, but they haven’t come back to replace modern belts.

Sherlock (2010-2017)

sherlock is set in 1985 where Sherlock and Watson end up living together and investigate the most difficult and unusual cases together. This series has a very moody fashion to match the mysterious and twisting events happening around them.

This show brought back the fan love for trench coats as the show gave the coats a sense of intelligence and mystery. This brought back the encouragement for men to wear scarves as it seemed to have been an extinct phenomenon, now we commonly see scarves paired with a long coat.

Mad Men (2007-2015)

Picture via HBO

Mad Men is set in the 1960s following Don Draper as he tries to balance his successful professional life with his personal family life in New York City. This series shows the top fashion style in the 1960s due to the family’s successful career.

Mad Men included custom-cut suits that completely took over from the era of longer, baggier suits. This series also included long skirts and dresses that have become a common style for many women during cold and warm seasons, and checkered suits that haven’t been around for decades, but have come back with a vengeance for those who seek to make a statement.

Narcos (2015-2017)

Narcos takes place in the late 1970s in Colombia after Pablo Escobargrowing role in the cocaine trade and the events that followed. This style gives a very laid back and relaxed feel in hot Colombia. It is a unique fashion on the side of Escobar and his associates.

Narcos is filled with many contrasting outfits, but the ones that stood out to us were the colorful striped or patterned shirts and pants, like the eye-catching Gucci shirts, these are a constant modern love for hot summer days. Mustaches have also come back strong after being ostracized for years. But the most common theme is all-black costumes, which gives costumes a sophisticated, almost powerful, new look.

