Skegness: Dyslexic man fined £170 after typing wrong registration number on ticket
A parking company refused to lift a fine despite the driver saying he had proof he had bought a ticket.
Kieran Ramsey, 29, parked at Fantasy Island car park in Skegness with his one-year-old son and insists he paid for a 6-day ticket.
His father, Colin Marshall, said he had dyslexia so he accidentally put in the wrong registration number.
Dyslexia is a learning difficulty that can affect the accurate and fluent reading and spelling of words.
Mr Marshall, 62, said he had appealed four times against the fine, which was imposed after his son parked on April 23.
He says he was hounded for seven months for the money.
At first, the number requested by Smart Parking was 30, but it has now increased to 170.
Mr Marshall, from Spalding, said he even sent a Royal Mail Special Delivery 21 to the company with proof the ticket had been paid for, but the company told him they were not accepting the post.
It’s terrible and harassment, he says. I’m pretty levelheaded, but it’s still stressful to get requests when we’ve sent a ticket saying we’ve paid the owner.
My son has a young child and had a day out, paid for the ticket and put it on the windshield. Thank goodness we kept the ticket or I got tricked, they still deny we paid, it’s just awful.
He said: Dyslexia is a recognized medical condition, so they penalize people with learning disabilities.
You bang your head against a brick wall because they don’t listen to what you say when you provide them with all the details.
Mr Marshall said that when he spoke to a company representative online, he was arrogant and stubborn, with an unprofessional approach.
He described the situation as a nightmare after the ticket reference number was rejected and then the displayed ticket was also rejected.
When you think of older people who are still driving and technology is changing, they may get a number wrong, but they still paid, he said.
It used to be that you had the machine with the money, you paid for it and there never seemed to be a problem with it.
Cameras are just a nightmare because whoever uses them doesn’t do it right. Old people are going to have these kinds of problems.
An investigation was launched by East Lindsey District Council in August 2022 into a potential planning control breach at the Fantasy Island car park. The council is investigating whether ANPR cameras, ticket machines and parking restriction notices have been installed without planning permission.
Smart Parking has been approached for comment. Fantasy Island has also been approached for comment.
