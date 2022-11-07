Joey Logano wins Phoenix, NASCAR championship in dominant fashion





Christian PetersonGetty Images

Over the past three months, a chaotic string of NASCAR playoff eliminations has left major contender after major contender on the sidelines. Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick did not make it out of the round of 16. Kyle Larson was eliminated in the Round of 16. Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin were eliminated last week, with Hamlin knocked out by Ross Chastain’s miracle on the wall on the final corner of the race. This left a championship four with a wide variety of potentially odd outcomes, including a potential owner and driver title split between two separate Hendrick Motorsports drivers. Instead, a former series champion got away with it. Joey Logano and teammate Ryan Blaney were the undisputed dominant forces in today’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway, combining to lead 296 of the day’s 312 laps. While his non-Championship Four teammate led much of the race, Logano was the effective championship leader for most of the race and was rarely challenged by another competitor on the track. His closest call came after the final scheduled stops of the day, a cycle that left Christopher Bell’s No. 20 directly behind him on the right track. Logano seemed to be in control of the battle when Michael McDowell slammed into Alex Bowman to bring out the final warning of the day. On the cycle of additional tire stops that followed, Bell’s tire changer got his finger stuck in the structure of the wheel hub halfway. The team completed an unusually slow pit stop at nearly 20 seconds, knocking Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 20 car out of action. Chase Briscoe led the final restart, but Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney quickly passed to run 1-2 on course. Ross Chastain climbed all the way to third place and cut the lead to less than 2 seconds, but he never went to the bumper of Blaney or Logano and would have to settle for a second place in the career championship as Blaney opted to be patient as teammate Logano claimed his second career championship with an overall race win. Christopher Bell recovered to go home tenth, good for third place in the Drivers’ Championship. Chase Elliott, who spun on a mid-race restart after contact with compatriot Ross Chastain, lost the pace for the rest of the day and returned to 28th, fourth in the drivers’ standings. Kyle Larson, who, thanks to a bizarre twist in the rulebook, had a chance to win the owners’ championship two rounds after being knocked out of the drivers’ championship, came in ninth. After 38 races in 40 weekends, with only one off-weekend after the Daytona 500, NASCAR has finally entered its short offseason. Next year’s schedule is also packed, but at least the teams no longer have to worry about the huge additional workload of numerous off-season tests to develop the Next Gen car. NASCAR resumes racing at the second annual Clash at the LA Coliseum on Feb. 5 next year, then begins its season-long championship with the Daytona 500 on Feb. 19.

