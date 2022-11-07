Fashion
CARLY TEN THANKSGIVING OUTFIT IDEAS
Thanksgiving is a few weeks away and I’m looking forward to spending the week with my family in Tampa. I have to choose between two dresses to wear to Thanksgiving dinner. Obviously, comfort is a priority, but I still like to dress up a bit. I will most likely wear a midi dress with a pair of flats for a cute and effortless outfit. I’m in betweenfloral button-up midi dresswherev-neck dress with puff sleeves! If you need help deciding what to wear this year, here are ten Thanksgiving outfit ideas to inspire you.
A / / Dress (a/s) // Cardigan// Sneakers // tote
I’m obsessed with this adorable floral print and it’s the perfect thing to wear for dinner with flats or heels.
OF THEM / / Cardigan// Shirt//Similar jeans// Ballerinas
With this outfit, you can really go up or down casually depending on your needs. I love a good flannel but you can always swap it out for a simple blouse and diaper with gold jewelry for nicer family gatherings.
THREE / / Dress (a/s) // Bag // Similar heels
This is the other dress I’m thinking of wearing this year. It’s so elegant and perfect if your Thanksgiving plans call for a dressier outfit.
FOUR / / Sweater//Shirt// Similar jeans// Shoes
This is an easy outfit that you can recreate with basics you probably already own. Pair a button down shirt with jeans and a sweater over your shoulders. Wear it with ballet flats or dress up your look with heels. It’s simple, chic and a bit preppy.
FIVE / / Turtleneck (a/s) // jeans // Similar apartments // Similar bag
One of my favorite outfits lately is perfect for Thanksgiving and features everything I love right now! Comfy flats, a nice cashmere sweater, and my tried-and-true half-boot jeans.
SIX / / Dress (under $60) //Similar belt// Ballerinas
I like this outfit because it’s a little dressier (you can totally play with the accessories here), but it’s also really simple. Not too much thought and not too much effort involved. Plus, it’s comfortable.
SEVEN / / Cardigan// Similar jeans// Sneakers
This is my ideal outfit for a morning at home and to prepare the big meal.
EIGHT / / Dress (new print) // Similar belt// Apartments
I wore this outfit last year for Thanksgiving dinner and I’m so excited to see this dress again in new prints this fall!
NEW / / Dress(Less than $50) // Similar belt // Similar Boots
A maxi dress with tall leather boots is a classic fall outfit and I love this cute Amazon dress under $50.
TEN / / Similar nap dress// Turtleneck // Apartments
You can’t go wrong with a nap dress! It’s cute and ridiculously cozy – the perfect combo for a big Thanksgiving meal!
SHOP OUTFITS
|
