Kenyan runners sweep 2022 New York Marathon | New





Kenyan runners Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi swept the men’s and women’s race in their first New York City Marathon on Nov. 6. The New York Post reports that Lokedi, 28, won the women’s championship by crossing the finish line with a time of 2 hours, 23 minutes and 23 seconds in her first New York City marathon. Chebet, 33, won the men’s competition with a time of 2 hours, eight minutes and 41 seconds. Chebet won the Boston Marathon earlier this year, making him the sixth man to win Boston and New York in the same year. NBC Sports reports. His victory also means that the Kenyan men have won all six major annual world marathon tournaments in 2022. RELATED: Kenyan marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge breaks his own world record Boston was actually tougher and that set him up for the New York win. He is very grateful, said a translator for Chebet, The Associated Press reported. Lokedi took a victory in a close race with an Israeli rider Chemtai Saltpeter. The Kenyan took the lead in the final two miles to win by just seven seconds. I’m so happy to have won, you know? ! I’m really excited, so happy that I made it here. The people there, the course was amazing, the cheers, everything. I’m just grateful, the AP quoted Lokedi. brazilian runner Daniel de Nascimento took the lead from the start and was on pace halfway through to smash the course record of 2:05:06. However, he collapsed 21 miles into the race and soon received medical attention. It was suspected that the unusual weather, 72 degrees with 67% humidity, had contributed to its collapse. When Do Nascimento fell to the ground, Chebet passed him and raced largely unchallenged to the finish line. Chebet said he felt bad for him but needed to keep running, the AP quoted his interpreter as saying. He knew it was hot and humid and (Do Nascimento) was moving at a brisk pace. He has a lot of experience and he knew he was going to surpass him, added the Kenayan. This year’s marathon was the first full-capacity competition since 2019. Officials canceled it in 2020 and scaled back the event in 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.

