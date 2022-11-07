Dolly Parton in Black Dress at Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock After Dolly Parton was embroiled in a little controversy surrounding her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the legendary country singer seemed to shrug it off like a pro and showed up to the ceremony like a billion bucks! The Jolene singer, 76, arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 5) wearing a fabulous black dress adorned with chains and fringe, as she took to the red carpet alongside her 13 other nominees, including Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar and carly simon. More about Dolly Parton It was certainly a star-studded affair in Hollywood as the best and brightest in the music industry came out to celebrate their peers. Pink and Olivia Rodrigo dared to impress in their revealing ensembles, while legends Janet Jackson and Sheryl Crowe walked the red carpet looking equally fabulous. Gwen Stefani pulled up from the back looking every inch the punk rock princess in a denim vest and fishnet stockings. Dolly was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for her incredible contributions to the American music scene. With a debut album in 1967, the singer-songwriter would score hits over the next four decades with songs like Coat of Many Colors, 9 to 5 and Here you Come Again. The Grammy winner was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999, but her nod to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year was initially met with some resistance from Dolly, prompting a comeback of flame. She first said she was respectfully stepping down from the nomination on instagram due to the fact that she didn’t feel like she deserved it. At the time, she said Billboard that she didn’t consider herself a rocker in any sense of the word. Hot Items Currently trendy now



However, she changed her mind shortly after the nominations were announced. I never intended to cause any trouble or stir up any controversy. It was just always my belief and I think millions of other people have also always believed that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was created for the greats in the rock n roll industry, and I didn’t just don’t feel like I’m really up to it at this and I don’t want to take anything away from the people who have worked so hard,” Dolly told Billboard. So I just wanted to go retire before it got off to a good start. I found out later that it was much more than that, of course. I am very honored and touched by [the induction]and so I will try to live up to it. Related link Related: Chris Stapleton Wins Best Country Song at the Grammys: See the Winners from the Last 20 Years

