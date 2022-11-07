Will fashion play a role in the LA Rams Game 8 outcome?





The LA Rams haven’t had much success so far this season. For every win on the schedule, there is at least one corresponding loss. For every touchdown pass thrown, there is at least one interception thrown. For every offensive lineman who started on the team’s 53-man roster, there has been at least one injured offensive lineman whose injury has forced the team to scramble once more to put in place a new unit. It feels like the season is out of control. Or maybe out of anyone’s control. And so the popularity of superstitions grows. What is a superstition? Well, the definition of superstition is a widely held but unwarranted belief in supernatural causation leading to certain consequences of an action, event, or practice based on such belief. One such superstition that has grown among the LA Rams fanbase is the belief that the success of the LA Rams can be influenced by the uniforms chosen to be worn in a particular game. This week’s color combo is a royal blue jersey paired with bone white pants. So how well has this combination worked in the past? Uniform Jumpsuits 2020 Bones / Bones 5-1

Royal / Ground 2-2

Royal / Os 3-0

Royal / Royal 0-3

Bone/Royal 1-1

Bone/Ground 0-1 Totals 11 – 7 While Bone is clearly the most successful color of any Rams uniform in 2020, the Royal jerseys have also had their day. . The LA Rams ended up 8-2 at Bone White and settled for 3-5 in any color combination without that color. But focusing on the Royal jersey, the Rams played out a 5-5 draw in 2020. The Royal/Bone combination was unbeaten at 3-0 in 2020. Uniform Jumpsuits 2021 White / Ground 2-1

Bone/Royal 2-1

Bones / Bones 3-0

Royal / Royal 0-1

Royal/Sun 4-0

Royal / Bones 3-1

Bone/Ground 2-0

White/Royal 0-1 Totals 16 – 5 In 2021, the Rams’ Royal Blue jersey and Bone White pants resulted in a very impressive 3-1 record. Was it due to the clothes worn? Well, there have been a number of books on the subject of dressing for success, and it involves the belief that if you want to be successful in a chosen career, you dress as someone who is successful in that career. . 2022 Rams Uniform Tracker Now on to the 2022 uniforms. In Week 9, how have the LA Rams fared so far? Opponent of the Week Jersey Pants Result

1 Tickets White Sol L 10-31 2 Hawks Bone Sol W 31-27 3 at Cardinals Bone Royal W 20-12 4 to 49ers White Royal L 24-9 5 Cowboys White Sol L 22-10 6 Panthers Royal Sol W 24-10 seven BYE 8 49ers Royal Ground L 31-14 9 to Royal Bone Buccaneers??? 10 royal cardinals 11 in Saints White 12 at Chiefs White 13 Royal Seahawks 14 royal adventurers 15 at Packers White 16 Royal Broncos 17 in Chargers White 18 at White Seahawks If the LA Rams truly do away with their Bone White uniform, fashionable or not, it looks like the team should tackle the choppy waters ahead. Rams jerseys for the rest of the season are only Royal Blue or Throwback Classic White. Fortunately, the Rams haven’t done away with the bone pants yet. And so, this week’s color palette has a successful history. But against which teams? To be more confident in this color combination, let’s revisit the 2021 and 2022 Rams schedules in the Royal/Bone combination: 2021 Week 7: against Detroit Royal/Bone W 28-19

2021 Week 13: against Jacksonville Royal/Bone W 37-7

2021 Week 15: against Seattle Royal/Bone W 20-10

2021 Week 18: against San Fran Royal/Bone L 27-24 The LA Rams were 3-1 in their Royal/Bone color combination in 2021 but have never played in that combo on the road. Will the uniform make a difference? Well, if there’s substance to the theory that you have to dress up to be successful, then the Rams can tick that box.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ramblinfan.com/2022/11/06/fashion-play-role-la-rams-game-outcomes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos