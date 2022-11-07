Gym Coded Woman Dress Over Workout Outfit





A woman in the US has sparked a tirade online after claiming she was unfairly targeted at the gym because of her outfit. In a video posted on her ICT Tac Account, Alice Hunter expresses her fury at being asked to cover up during her training. “So I just had a dress code at the gym,” she says in the video filmed while she was sitting in her car. “For reference, this is what I’m wearing.” Aleece, a content creator, stretches while seated to show off a gray tank top, athletic tights with sneakers. You can watch the video above. READ MORE: Nick Carter reacts to the death of his brother Aaron Carter at 34 Hunter Aleece has expressed her fury at being asked to cover up at the gym. (hunteraleece/TikTok) She then shows a photo of herself at the gym with her tank top under a sports bra. She rolled up her top because of the heat. Aleece continues that where she is in the United States, there is a heat wave of 102 degrees Fahrenheit, or about 38 degrees Celsius. The content creator explains that she was interrupted during her workout by a female gym staff member. “I pull out my helmet and say ‘yes’ and she says ‘do you have a shirt or something you could put on?’ and I’m like ‘it’s a shirt,'” Aleece says to the camera, tugging on her tank top. “And I pull the shirt down and then she gets mad…literally there’s no one else in there. I’m up there minding my own business and you get up there and you decide that you’re uncomfortable or whatever and you tell me to put on a shirt. READ MORE: Prince Andrew ‘caught off guard’ by King Charles when told he would never return to royal duties Hunter claims she was approached by gym staff after she slipped her tank top under her sports bra. (hunteraleece/TikTok) In the video to her more than 440,000 subscribers, Aleece does not reveal which gym she claims the dress code incident happened at. Of the more than 800 comments on the video, the vast majority share Aleece’s rage. “A sports bra is a workout shirt! The women in my gym wear these all the time. I would have asked to see the policy in writing,” one TikTok user wrote. “How is there a dress code at the gym, you are literally there to practice not to present something,” wrote another. “Since when do gyms have a dress code? What is this high school??” yet another wrote. For a daily dose of 9Honey,Subscribe to our newsletter here. The 10 richest women in America

