Men’s Grooming Products: 10 of the Best | Beauty

OWhat does the term mens grooming actually mean? I ask because I know it conjures up different ideas for different people. Whatever your opinion, it is clear that this concept has evolved and expanded over the years. And that’s not a bad thing otherwise you’d be looking at a page with basic razors and body sprays so toxic they could decimate a rock. These days, the idea of ​​male grooming isn’t that narrow (or terrible). It includes products and services that historically only targeted women. Like eye creams. These are no longer specific to women because, guess what? Dark circles and puffy eyes make no distinction. Facials have also evolved from a relaxing but unnecessary exercise that has no visible positive impact on the condition of your skin to something that addresses specific concerns and is results-oriented. And understands men. Earlier this year, Sarah Chapman, known for her breakthrough facials, launched Men’s Facial, which tackles everything from shaving-induced irritation to congestion. Men are also increasingly resorting to pedicures and manicures, fragrances are now formulated and marketed as neutral, and skincare brands are finally realizing that ultimately no one wants to walk around. with dull, dead-looking skin. So launching a decent cleanser, moisturizer or exfoliator that only speaks to women isn’t just leaving money on the table, it’s silly. 1. Horace Mattifying Face Moisturizer 15, horace.co

2. Granado Nroli Cologne 48, libertylondon.com

3. Humanrace Energy Channeling Charcoal Body Bar 15, humanrace.com

4. Perricone Vitamin C Ferulic Brightening Under Eye Cream 61, lookfantastic.com

5. Kiehls Daily Refining Milk – Peel Toner 52, kiehls.com

6. Loewe Paulas Ibiza Body Lotion 61, perfumesloewe.com

7. Soho Skin Lip Balm 15, spacenk.com

8. Necessary Deodorant Gel 18 years old, net-a-porter.com

9. Twentynine Palms Pinyon Poet Body Wash 37, twentyninepalms.com

10. Louis Vuitton City of Stars 215, louisvuitton.com Follow Funmi on Twitter @FunmiFetto

