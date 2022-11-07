Wake Men Soccer wins two of three to close out season and host ACC Quarter-Finals

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons men’s soccer team (13-4, 5-3 ACC) wrapped up its regular season last week, ending the year with wins in two of its last three to secure an eighth consecutive season with at least 13 wins and a home ACC Tournament Game. The first of two wins came at home against the SoCon Wofford Terriers (6-9-2), which the Deacs eliminated relatively comfortably by a 3-0 score line. However, that game mainly served as a tune-up for a huge ranked clash over the weekend, as Wake then moved on to face the now No. 14 UVA (9-4-3, 5-1-2 ACC). It was a frustrating game, as the Deacs struggled to a 1-0 loss, losing their third ACC game of their last four. The regular season came to a decisive end after that, as the Deacs upset the now No.11 Louisville Cardinals (9-5-3, 4-3-1 ACC) in a blowout, dominating a then top ten team by a score of 3-0. It was a return to form for the Deacs before the playoffs, and now they’re in a position to make a run for the silverware. But before considering that, let’s take a look back at Wakes’ last games.

First, on October 18, the Deacs faced a Wofford team that was in the middle of a tough season. The Deacs were coming off a big ACC win over Boston College, and they started that game the same way they ended that one. An early assault would earn Wake a goal in the 14th minute. A save by Wofford goalkeeper Victor Cameron from a free kick by Ryan Fessler deflected towards Vlad Walent, who would get two attempts to pass the ball and connect with Garrison Tubbs on the second, and the captain would make no mistake putting the ball in in the web. It was a good start for Wake, but the game leveled off a bit in the final 30 minutes of the first half, with Wake still largely in possession of the ball but struggling to create big chances. Wofford had a few chances during the break but didn’t create much, leaving the score at 1-0 at halftime.

The second half started with a big moment for the Deacs, who doubled their lead in the 49th minute. This time it was the press that created a goal for Wake, as Takuma Suzuki would win the ball high up the pitch and send it to Oscar Sears, who had a 2-1 chance. Sears would run into his defender and pass him, smashing the ball at the near post for his sixth goal of the season. With that goal, Wake nearly sealed it off and would start rotating some of his reserve players to close out the game. A third goal would come in the 90th minute, when a wonderful passing game allowed Leo Guarino to slide the ball into the back of the net to freeze the game. It was ultimately a complete victory for the Deacs, largely fueled by a solid performance in the middle by my man of the match, Takuma Suzuki, who didn’t have the best start to the game but finished very strong in the second half.

Wake was carrying some momentum heading into what was a No. 25 vs. No. 24 matchup with UVA, but they faced much tougher opposition at Charlottesville than at Spry in the past two games. The first half was a very even and wary affair, with Wake having the upper hand in proceedings, but by very little, giving up very little but making poor decisions in the final third. It was 0-0 at halftime, but the momentum would change in the second, with UVA getting the better of the game but still with very few chances. They would, however, find a goal to take the lead. In the 63rd minute, a goal kick found Philip Horton on the pitch. Horton slid through Leo Afonso, who then slid him into the back of the net past Trace Alphin to put the Hoos ahead. It was a huge goal for UVA that gave them a lead they wouldn’t give up as Wakes’ late push fizzled and UVA took a huge 1-0 win in the ACC. It’s hard to pick a man of the match in this game as the UVA team followed their game plan to the end and executed every facet of the game to get a result. For me, Philip Horton was the man of the match because he was dangerous when the Hoos came forward and got the assist on Leo Afonsos’ goal.

The UVA game seemed like the one to take the air out of the Wakes sails completely, but they responded incredibly well the following weekend as they faced the then No. 9 Louisville Cardinals. Wake came out and looked completely different from what he had over the past few months, showing a new energy that had Louisville against the ropes early on. The Deacs dominated the first 45 minutes, but they just couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net despite some great chances. At halftime, Wake and the Cards were still tied, and it was feared the same level of energy couldn’t continue for the Deacs. However, the Deacs came out and played as well as they had in the first 45 minutes, and this time they were rewarded. It was Baba Niang who opened the scoring for Wake in the 60th minute, set up by Roald Mitchell at the top of the box. The second goal didn’t follow far behind, as in the 67th minute Mitchell scored with a left-footed effort from the top of the box after cutting in from the right wing. Suddenly, Wake took a 2-0 lead against a top ten opponent, and they showed no signs of stopping. The Deacs froze the game in the 79th minute with what was likely their goal of the season, as Leo Guarino scored a bicycle kick from a corner to up the Deacs by three and turn it from a great result into a dominant result. Bobby Muuss would put all of his seniors on the pitch in the final ten minutes, as the Deacs wrapped up victory in the dying moments of a top-ten win. For me, the man of the match was clear despite the excellent performance of the Wakes team; Roald Mitchell finally saw his return to form, scoring one and setting up another in what was one of his best games this season.

With their win over Louisville, the Deacs flip-flopped with them in the standings, moving up to fourth in the conference and earning a bye to the first round of the ACC Tournament. As a result, the Cards were forced into an ACC first-round game, and they would be stunned at home by the latest Virginia Tech in this game. The Hokies will therefore be the team that will come to Spry today. Virginia Tech (3-13-1, 1-8 ACC) is currently having one of its worst seasons in recent memory, struggling for three meager wins after appearing in each of the last six NCAA tournaments. They finished the regular season winless in the ACC, having been shut out in each of their last seven conference games. Somehow, however, they found two goals to sink the Cards on the road, beating them 2-1 at Louisville. While it may seem like a gift for the Deacs to face the Hokies at home this week, it’s not like it’s a total game for them. In their previous encounter this year, the Deacs were held for much of the game at Blacksburg, eventually finding a goal early in the second half through Colin Thomas to take the result, albeit after leaving a few more chances on the ground in the deal. Anything can happen in the playoffs, and although Mike Brizendines Hokies have often struggled in the playoffs, this year’s team knows their next loss will end their season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:00 a.m. in Spry and the game will be broadcast on the ACC network.