The impressive dress designed by Gino Bogani for Juana Viole was inspired by jogging: “I Am A Yagurete”





loss Juana Viale. look by They never go unnoticed on the table. Every Sunday driver type lunch with Jeanne (Altrace) submitted their design dress, her accessories and her hairstyle, which included a bun in profile. Occasionally, a detail in his description caught our attention, and that is The elegant dress worn by the granddaughter of Mirtha Legrand in this weekend’s edition a. inspired by jogging, “Hello, summer spring is here!” The presenter began to say, with the joy and enthusiasm that has always characterized her. “You can’t believe we have a temperature. Get a good fan for January because we all melt. Immediately, Viola pointed to her dressWho wore a long, loose dress in brown, white and black, and a large neckline in the back was waiting for the surprise. “Calm down girl came, simple”, has been described. The design was signed by a Lebanese expert Gino Bogni“This professor sees beauty where there is none,” the driver said. Impressive look by Juana Viole. And revealed a detail that left viewers stunned: “This dress is an individual inspiration jogging What I have had for 20 years. I always take her to dress rehearsalsi look like carlitos [Bal] Distribution of brochures. You [Bogani] He said to me: ‘I will do something similar to you.’ It was then that he created this beauty with a diamond pattern. animal footprint And a beautiful neckline in the back, ”he described. The peek behind the drawing shows that Juana Viole has tattoos on her skin. ,Befriends him. I used to cover them and now she makes me clothes in combination with tattoos, We’re all getting used to it,” Driver said, referring to Bogney’s change in position. With earrings to match the outfit and striking eyeliner, the presenter laughed: “I am a wild jaguar”, Last Sunday, before announcing the guests at the table, the presenter claimed that she wanted to say something important. I want to call for human solidarity on our land. In the beautiful province of Chubut, there is a part of the peninsula of Valds which has a large waste: more than 20 thousand kg in the protected area.and part of the environment The province does not sign the permit These areas must be entered to be disinfected, he stressed. Sticks against the government of Juana Viole. Viale made a public appeal to the national and provincial governments and alerted Argentine society to the situation. “It is very simple. you have to sign, Why are we taking so long? They cannot live. We have images of how sea creatures live. This is ours, this is our land. We should take care of it, and if we don’t, Those who are in government, are in the state, they should, and they don’t., So please we ask for a signature. This is necessary. Time is running out for us. » Additionally, the driver noted that The environmental sector of the province of Chubut did not participate. place to check its status. Signatures are collected privately and by those who put their chest, heart and passion solely for their land. So thank you very much to the province if you help us in this, he concluded. Country

