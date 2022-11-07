Fashion
20 gorgeous boots for winter 2022 The Irish Times
If there’s anything worth shelling out the bucks for when it comes to clothing for the winter season, along with a good coat, it has to be boots. They should be comfortable, stylish, waterproof, wardrobe-matching and versatile day and night, with flared or skinny jeans, long or short dresses or skirts, with three-quarter, knee-length or knee-length coats. floor.
The choice of styles this winter is wide but largely lumpy high heels, ballet flats, knee highs, chelsea, buckle, biker, wedge, ankle, sock, combat or cowboy, leopard or snake, kitten or killer. Chunky lug treads are all the rage, the new counterparts to the tractor tires so popular last year. Simone Rochas leather pumps set new standards for grounded femininity with lavish beading and broderie anglaise detailing, while her expensive polished black leather knee-highs, designed for mini dresses, have chunky chunky platforms and laces.
At the other end of the spectrum, the Carl Scarpas Emma flat-heeled knee-highs are such a successful best-seller that a recent customer at his Grafton Street boutique bought a pair in every color. In the new Russell & Bromley boutique on Grafton Street, the hottest items are platform boots and cowboy boots.
On the luxury side, Louboutin offers leopard ankle boots with 85 mm stiletto heels, ideal with midi lengths to better highlight them. Her black velvet Lipbooty with a pointed toe has a gold heel that mirrors her lipstick cases for over 1,200, while Acnes’ distressed white merino wool and goatskin boots aren’t for the faint-hearted either, no more than the price of 990.
Here’s a selection of 20 mostly practical and less extravagant everyday winter warrior boots, ranging in price from $19 to $675 to keep you comfortably in shape for the season.
