Gwen Stefani Shows Off Funky Fashion Sense at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Gwen Stefani showed off her inimitable sense of style on Saturday by attending the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles.

The 53-year-old singer rocked a funky outfit that included a faded blue denim vest and a skirt with leopard, plaid and mixed plaid prints.

The No Doubt singer also wore black fishnet stockings with white wedge heels.

Induction ceremony: Gwen Stefani showed off her inimitable sense of style on Saturday by attending the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles

Gwen had her blonde hair pulled back in a high ponytail and accentuated her natural beauty with full eye makeup and bright red lipstick.

She accessorized with earrings, a necklace, bracelets and several rings.

Gwen shared a video of the 37th Annual Induction Ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater on Instagram Stories to her approximately 14.8 million followers.

The 1980s kid was thrilled to see Duran Duran perform while being inducted and sang along with Pat Benatar’s Love Is A Battlefield.

Unmistakable style: The 53-year-old singer rocked a funky outfit that included a faded blue denim vest and a skirt with leopard, plaid and mixed plaid prints.

Natural beauty: Gwen had her blonde hair pulled back in a high ponytail and accentuated her natural beauty with full eye makeup and bright red lipstick

Gwen and country star Blake Shelton, 46, tied the knot in July 2021 at her Oklahoma ranch.

She has sons Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, eight, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 57.

Gwen and Blake are currently coaching Season 22 of The Voice which premiered September 19 on NBC.

Working together: Blake Shelton and Gwen, featured on season 22 of The Voice, married in July 2021 at his Oklahoma ranch

Blake has been an integral part of the singing competition show since its premiere in April 2011 and recently announced that he will be leaving after season 23.

Gwen returned for Season 22 to coach for the sixth time after winning Season 19 with 17-year-old Carter Rubin in December 2020, during her final stint as coach.

The Orange County, California native has won three Grammy Awards and, including her work with No Doubt, has sold over 30 million albums worldwide.