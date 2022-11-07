



Almost 900 used items found a new home among Duke students last week at the Devils Thrifthouse. Organized in collaboration between Sustainable Duke, Duke Fashion Exchange and East Campus Council, the Devils Thrifthouse is a sustainability project that allows students to donate gently used clothing and grow their own wardrobes in the process. Its aim was to encourage the recycling of unwanted items and discourage the purchase of fast fashion items that would lead to unnecessary waste, according to sophomore Felicia Wang, an organizer. Before the Thrifthouse opened at 11 a.m. Thursday, a line stretched from Penn Pavilion to the Gothic Bookstore. Inside were items organizers had collected from donation bins scattered around West Campus. Bursars could walk away with up to three coins. On the first day, the event was scheduled to run until 6 p.m. The Thrifthouse ended up having to close its doors three hours early when it ran out of items. The event saw over 400 customers in two days. It was really exciting, Wang said. I was very nervous because we were still trying to organize everything and put everything in place when people started to line up. And so we had a line of about 50 people, and I was still struggling. For Wang and co-organizer Michelle Ling, a sophomore, who had been planning the event since August, the attendance was like a sign that their hard work had paid off. As Green Devil interns at Sustainable Duke, the two had teamed up to organize their own project. When planning the event, Ling and Wang’s biggest hurdle was getting the word out. Although the Thrifthouse had been held on campus before, they found that many students didn’t even know what it was. The organizers spread the word through marketing on Instagram and the presentation at the Bryan Center Plaza. Their efforts were so successful that they had to empty the donation bins several times a week. The clothes that didn’t go with the students were donated to TROSA, a Durham-based organization that helps rehabilitate people with substance abuse disorders. Freshman Sophie Yost showed up at the Thrifthouse after hearing about it from a friend and was impressed with the selection present. Even though she didn’t get there early, she still found something to keep a pair of red pants a choice that makes her feel good, not just for style, but for durability. I love that we can get clothes that have been worn before [and] can use them for our wardrobe, Yost said. And we do [these clothes] ours in a way that is not bad for the environment. Among students, Yost noted that pressures to dress well can lead to overconsumption, especially with the presence of fast fashion. But the Thrifthouse provided a good opportunity for students to get involved and find unique clothes, according to Yost and Ling. I feel like I’m doing meaningful work,” Ling said. I feel like I’m definitely contributing to more sustainability on campus. And also encourage other students to start thinking about how to become more sustainable in your personal lifestyle. Get The Chronicle straight to your inbox Subscribe to our weekly newsletter. Cancel anytime.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dukechronicle.com/article/2022/11/duke-university-devils-thrifthouse-sustainable-duke-duke-fashion-exchange-east-campus-council

