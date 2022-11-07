Pitts’ First Fall Fashion and Food Truck Festival Benefits United Way

There’s only one thing better than a food truck raid on the William Pitt Union Plaza when there’s an accompanying fashion show.

Pitts very first Fall Fashion and Food Truck Festival took place on Friday, featuring student models, multi-ethnic food trucks and student DJs from radio station WPTS. Students modeled pieces from the University Store, Thriftsburgh, and Maggie & Stellas. Each organization donated a portion of the proceeds from the event to United Waya national organization dedicated to improving communities’ access to education, food, income and medical assistance.

Catherine Certo, a second-year Supply Chain Management and Marketing student, participated as a model student at the event. As a member of the Pitts Fashion Business Association, she had the opportunity to pose for the festival when she assisted New York Fashion Week.

I thought it would be great to gain experience doing something I’m passionate about on campus, Certo said. I did not choose my outfit [models] filled out a form about our style preferences, what we like to wear, then [event sponsors] curated the looks for us.

Certo marched through the middle of the WPU plaza wearing outfits from the Maggie and Stellas Vintage and Lifestyle Collections, to cheers from a crowd of Pitt students. She said her favorite look was from the Vintage collection, which included a long brown plaid jacket.

Thirftsburgh’s Vintage collection was curated by students, so seeing other students on campus bringing in their old stuff, recycling and reusing it and creating looks out of it to give to other students, is just a great full-circle moment, Certo said. I was the first one out on the runway, so getting out and having people cheering you on and telling you you look good makes it so much more fun and inviting.

While walking the runway, the models launched various new pieces from the University store to the public, such as a knitted Pitt blanket, an Oakland Zoo t-shirt this year and vintage bags. Between models, breeders of puppies from [email protected] walked their service dogs in training on the trail and showed off some puppy tricks.

Thriftsburgh and the university store had tents at the event where students could purchase clothing and other Pitt merchandise. Most new college store sweatshirts are $64 to $72, while Thriftsburgh clothes are $2 to $10.

David DeJong, senior vice chancellor for business and operations at the University, said United Way is an extremely important source of support in the Pittsburgh area and beyond.

United Way provides direct services to those in need, but also supports a network of nonprofit organizations throughout southwestern Pennsylvania, DeJong said. I am a board member of a non-profit organization called Auberle they provide services for children and families struggling to live in a place where they can thrive.

DeJong added that the University has partnered with United Way for more than 30 years, so the event was the perfect way to raise awareness about the organization. United Way has a Crisis Helpline, where anyone in need can call for help in the event of unforeseen circumstances. They provided more than 100,000 responses last year, he said.

Our campaign theme is inclusiveness, DeJong said. We want to let as many people as possible know about the campaign and the different ways to support it, as well as support it.

The food truck-fashion show combination to benefit United Way was long overdue, according to Megan Moser, merchandise manager for college stores. While Pitts Conference Services and the university store collaborated on a similar fashion show event outside the university store in 2019, it was the first time Pitts had been able to hold an event of a such scale with food trucks and other suppliers.

My heart is so happy today. All of us who work at the University Store love what we do. We like to communicate with students and make sure we’re doing our job to the best of our abilities, Moser said. We wanted to make sure that we incorporated student participation into all of our activities and events as much as possible.

Certo said she was touched by the support from her peers as she walked the runway.

We wanted this event to be super fun, super lively, Certo said. With so many students here, we’re a big school, but we’re also like a big community. So it’s a great way to put Centraide in the spotlight.