Jeffrey Banks will receive a special birthday award – WWD
Jeffrey Banks has been a familiar face in fashion since he launched his first collection in 1976. The menswear designer and author, who worked for Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein before creating his own line, is credited with introducing new colors and fabrications as well as soft styling and a loose silhouette to the men’s market.
Today, Banks is honored with another first: the special anniversary award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America.
This is not the first special award he receives from the CFDA. In 1977, a year after creating the Jeffrey Banks collection of bespoke apparel, apparel furnishings and sportswear, the designer was nominated for a Coty Award for Best Menswear Design, and although he didn’t did not win this award, he won a special honour. for best men’s fur design that year. (The Cotys were the predecessors of the CFDA awards.)
While making his mark with his own line, his impact was perhaps most evident during his years as Design Director of Merona Sport, a post he took over in 1980. Within six months of taking office, sales jumped $7 million. at $70 million, a figure that more than doubled to $150 million soon after, he said.
On top of that, Banks is credited with reinventing two of Bloomingdale’s private label menswear collections: East Island, which he described as “preppy, Ralph Lauren-style”, and Metropolitan View, which was “more European , Armani-esque” line. .
“They thought they could improve the quality and design of the lines,” Banks said. “They used to price the shirts at $65 and sell them on sale for $19. I said, “Make it look like a $250 shirt” and sell it for $65. The strategy worked, with the lines generating more than $70 million in sales at their peak, according to the CFDA listing on Banks.
In 2004, Banks was tapped to be a design consultant for Haggar Clothing Co. as it began to move beyond its signature pants to offer a full collection of activewear. His designs for the company’s woven shirts and knitwear helped make Haggar’s Cool 18 the best-selling knit shirt at Kohl’s and dramatically increased sales at JC Penney.
In 1998 Banks was selected to be design director for Johnnie Walker Scotch as he looked for alternative channels to appeal to a younger man. “They wanted to change the perception that this was the brand your grandfather drank and go for the 30-year-old guy from Wall Street.” Banks helped the brand achieve this milestone by designing a collection of modern activewear and accessories.
While the spirits brand quickly moved on, Banks continued to make her mark with licensing deals at Neema Clothing, Watson Brothers and Platinum Hosiery. He was also a cable TV star, selling his personal collection on HSN.
Beyond design, Banks is an author, writing five books: “Tartan: Romancing the Plaid”; “Preppy: cultivating the American style”; “Perry Ellis: An American Original”; “Patricia Underwood: The Way You Wear” and “Norell: Master of American Fashion.”
Looking back on her long and storied career, Banks singled out several highlights, including being the youngest person to receive a Coty Award in her first year in business; the development and design of Merona Sport, which was carried out in “every retailer from Bergdorf Goodman to I. Magnin”, and the publication of its first book in 2007. “I was obsessed with writing about the origins of the tartan – and it took me five years to write it,” he says. He was told he would be lucky if 1,000 copies were printed, but the first print run was 8,500 and he didn has “never been sold out,” Banks said.
So what’s left on her to-do list?
“I would love to design for the theater,” he said, adding that his designs have been featured in a few movies, including “Pulp Fiction.” “And I would like to get back into menswear eventually.”
Asked about the highlight of his year so far in 2022, Banks said the answer is simple: “The CFDA Anniversary Award. It was unexpected and the board of directors unanimously proposed my name. So to know that peers like Michael Kors and Tom Ford wanted me to receive this award is very special.
