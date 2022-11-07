Ye, officially known as Kanye West, has had a turbulent year so far. He date Julia Fox, market in a Balenciaga fashion show during Paris Fashion Week and lost several relationships with fashion brands.

Ye has a history of mental illness, and his divorce from Kim Kardashian and Kardasian’s recent relationship with Pete Davidson appear to have sent Ye into a downward spiral. People feel grief in different ways, but Ye took things in the wrong direction and became a very controversial figure in the world of fashion. I love drama, so of course I had to get in on the action and give a breakdown of all the events leading up to Yes fashion’s ultimate death that cost fame. $1 billion.

The beginning

<a href="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=a27b5385c3&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img decoding="async" src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536871852&cs=a27b5385c3&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt data-lazy-src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536871852&is-pending-load=1#038;cs=a27b5385c3&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" srcset="" class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img data-lazy-fallback="1" decoding="async" src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536871852&cs=a27b5385c3&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt="" /></noscript></a>

It all started during Paris Fashion Week when Ye decided to hold an impromptu Yeezy Season 9 fashion show. He made its debut a t-shirt with the Pope on the front and White Lives Matter emblazoned on the back during the show. Ye and Candace Owens wore the t-shirt along with some of the models that walked the runway.

Before the show, Ye gave a speech in which he alluded to his struggles with Difference. The Yeezy Gap contract was to last until 2030. However, Yes lawyers accused Gap of not properly distributing Yeezy Gap products in its stores, and Gap did not open dedicated Yeezy Gap stores in 2021, as reported in their contract. However, it’s still unclear who dumped whom and ended the decade-long partnership.

Nonetheless, the designer and rappers White Lives Matter t-shirt has angered many on social media, including Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who Express his concerns about the t-shirt. Ye clapped back at the criticism with a slew of tweets and Instagram posts blasting Karefa-Johnson and anyone who supported his thoughts on the matter. This further angered other celebrities and social media users such as Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid, who then wrote their own posts supporting Karefa-Johnson. While the situation was tense, the controversial actions of Yes were only just beginning.

The middle

After the Yeezy fashion show, Ye made a interview with right-wing journalist Tucker Carlson, which aired in early October on Fox News. In the interview, Ye commented on his divorce from Kardashian, his White Lives Matter shirt, abortion rights, and Lizzos’ weight, among other topics. As Newsweek points out in its article About the interview, it is unclear where Ye got the stats he mentioned throughout the interview.

Yes, the Fox News interview wasn’t the only time he opened up about his political and social views in the week following his fashion show. He also tweetedanti-semanticcomments after Sean Diddy Combs tried to intervene during Yes social media’s backlash to criticism of the White Lives Matter shirt.

<a href="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=912b236119&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img decoding="async" src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536871853&cs=912b236119&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt data-lazy-src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536871853&is-pending-load=1#038;cs=912b236119&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" srcset="" class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img data-lazy-fallback="1" decoding="async" src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536871853&cs=912b236119&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt="" /></noscript></a>

Ye continued this hateful rhetoric in the resulting multiple interviews, which piqued the interest of anti-semantic extremist groups. That’s when Yes’s social media charade went from funny to a little creepy, and the fashion industry started to take notice. The brands that have partnered with Ye have started to take a step back and evaluate the partnerships they had.

The ultimate end

Instagram and Twitter had had enough of the anti-semantic behavior of Yes and suspended his accounts following his hateful message against Jews on October 8. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour also cut ties with Ye, announced he was no longer part of the publications inner circle, and removed all Yeezy Season 9 track content from their Vogue Runway app and the Vogue website. Next, Balenciaga announcement that they want nothing more to do with the rapper and designer, and that they would end all future projects they had planned with him.

Following the actions of Balenciagas, a laundry list other companies have also dropped Ye, such as his finance company, JP Morgan, his talent management company, Creative Artists Agency, and Madame Tussauds, which announced they were removing his wax figure from the London museum.

Finally, after much persuasion and after Ye taunted them in an interview, adidas called Ye as well. They immediately ended the production and distribution of Yeezy products.

After all the brand closures, hoping to rekindle some fashion connections, Ye decided to aim for a collaboration with Skechers and showed up at their Los Angeles office uninvited and unannounced. He was escorted and Skechers founded by Robert Greenberg, who is Jewish, made a statement that they would cease all interaction with Ye.

The future

The actions of the rapper and designers cost him a lot of money and fame. However, maybe after a break from social media, Ye can regain some composure and publicly apologize for his actions. I wish the best for Ye, and hope that in the future he finds someone else to manage his social media platforms.

[email protected]