Carey Mulligan Wears Crystal Dress and Pumps Again at LACMA Art + Film Gala – Footwear News





Carey Mulligan duplicated the same dramatic outfit for the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala. Arriving at Los Angeles County Museum of Art On Saturday night, the “Promising Young Woman” star wore a low-cut dress with a black base, covered in sparkling silver crystals and sequins that ended in thin interconnecting fringe. Above was a matching oversized black tuxedo jacket, which Mulligan chose to wear draped over his shoulders like a cape; matching embellishments and fringe flowed down her front and sleeves, creating a glamorous ombre effect.

Carey Mulligan attends the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles on November 5, 2022. CREDIT: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic As far as shoes go, Mulligan’s shoes of choice were a classic set of pointed toe pumps. The ‘Great Gatsby’ star’s ensemble, crafted from smooth black leather, featured triangular toes with thin 4-inch stiletto heels. The style gave her outfit a clean, crisp base, staying neutral so the dress and jacket could take center stage.

Zoom on the Mulligan pumps. CREDIT: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic However, it wasn’t the first time Saturday that the actress wore the sparkly outfit. Shortly before arriving at LACMA, Mulligan donned the same ensemble at the Avalon Hollywood & Bardot for the Los Angeles Confidential12th Annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards.

Carey Mulligan attends “Los Angeles Confidential” Magazine’s 2022 Hamilton Behind The Camera Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot in Los Angeles on November 5, 2022. CREDIT: Unique Nicole/Getty Images The Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s (LACMA) Art + Film Gala honors notable figures in the fields of film and art. This year’s eleventh annual event, once again supported by Gucci, will pay tribute to artist Helen Pashgian and filmmaker Park Chan-wook. For the eleventh consecutive year, Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Chow, administrator of LACMA, will co-chair the event. Proceeds from the evening will fund future LACMA exhibitions, acquisitions and educational programs.

PHOTOS: Check out all the red carpet arrivals at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://footwearnews.com/2022/fashion/red-carpet/lacma-art-film-gala-carey-mulligan-dress-pumps-red-carpet-1203365925/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos