How Chrome Hearts Became Fashion’s Most Rebellious Success Story





Starks’ business strategy can be boiled down to doing what they want to do when they want to do it. Most products, including sunglasses, are designed and manufactured in the Los Angeles factory by craftsmen who have been trained and employed for many years, some for decades. Some products are made in Italy or France, such as Baccarat’s long-standing barware collaborations. They have no interest in meeting retailer demands for one-time collections, commercial product lines, or chargeback schemes. Rather than rushing products to market with efficient inventory systems, Richard scattered a myriad of products across the sprawling Chrome Hearts factories in Los Angeles. These are secrets just waiting for their moment, he says. Getting Richard to accept an interview is not a sure thing. He doesn’t like them. Once he agrees, he calls via Facetime and points the camera differently at his face and ear canal. The types of hardcore investment bankers they couldn’t deal with me. No way, he said. [Chrome Hearts is] kind of heart. It’s not motivated by money. He adds: I’m not going to make slippers for hotels in Asia just because I might make a fucking fortune. The Starks control Chrome Hearts, but when the kids were little, Laurie Lynn says, they hired a small, underage investor who has no say in management but knows the business and its philosophy. Rather than raising funds, the investment was a gesture of estate planning, she says, so there would be an adult who could step in if something were to happen to them while the children were young. They do not disclose financial data. [Chrome Hearts is] kind of heart. It’s not motivated by money. In a system reminiscent of Italian fashion dynasties, the Starks employ family and friends, creating a tight-knit hive of employees. Laurie Lynn’s mother oversees the knits; his brother does the 3D molding. A nephew takes care of the logistics. We literally have schools, we feed, we harvest all young and old from all cultures, says Laurie Lynn. They teach jewelry making, furniture sculpting, cutting and sewing, and 3D rendering to interested workers. Most businesses adopt a corporate-type structure; they say, oh, your EBITDA is this, you should sell that, she adds. But it’s not mysterious or sexy or magical. Business people commit to a formula. This is the biggest mistake young brands make. The Starks raised their children between their home in Malibu and their ever-expanding factory complex in Hollywood apartments, allowing them to create their own brands as teenagers. Kristian, for several years, had a surf-adventure-wear label with high school buddies. Her twin sister Frankie Belle has a swimwear brand, Dipped in Blue. Thirty-something Jesse Jo is a musical artist with a new album and 469,000 Instagram followers, and her BFFs include Bella Hadid. She screen printed herself at the Chrome Hearts factory.

