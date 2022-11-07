The culture of thrift does more harm than good to the environment – The Oracle

For college students, saving can be a fun, affordable, and seemingly eco-friendly activity. However, our beloved cravings may not be as long-lasting as they seem.

Despite good intentions, the thrift trend may inadvertently contribute to the endemic problem of textile waste. The only real way to be sustainable is to buy less.

Although it’s been around for decades, second-hand shopping is a growing trend. The industry is expected to grow 127% over the next four years, from $35 billion in 2021 to $82 billion in 2026, according to research commissioned by the consignment company. ThredUp.

Savings is seen as a sustainable way to buy clothes and get away from the highly polluting fast fashion industry. In reality, the two worlds are not so far apart.

The cheapness and supposed durability of thrift stores encourages us to feel less guilty about shopping. This guilt-free shopping often overshadows the question of whether these clothes are really necessary in the first place.

Videos and clips of huge hundred dollar savings runs are all over TikTok and Youtube, which defeats the purpose of saving sustainability in the first place. Instead of being an alternative to buying fast fashion, saving has become a feel-good option to keep people fueling overconsumption, which is the real problem.

Instead of buying less, we trick ourselves into thinking we can get out of trouble by donating again and again, said Anna Fitzpatrick, project coordinator at the London College of Fashions Center for Sustainable Fashion, in a February 2021 interview. with popular science.

This cycle of buying and donating clothes to thrift stores should be an efficient recycling process, but the truth is much darker than that. Some popular thrift stores hide an ugly side behind their sustainability mask.

Goodwill and the Salvation Army call themselves green and philanthropic organizations, but their policies regarding what they do with unsold clothes are questionable.

Although it may seem like a charitable act to provide clothing to developing countries, the truth is that these countries are overwhelmed by the massive influx of clothing, as it contributes to landfills and suppresses employment opportunities for locals. .

“Don’t hide under the guise of second-hand clothing donations, and [then ship] to us just for causing us problems,” said Solomon Noi, director of waste management for the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, in September 2021. SCS interview.

The starkest example of the glut of second-hand clothing imports is the towering mountain of old clothes piling up on Ghana’s coast, 25 miles from its capital, Accra.

Ghana is known for its picturesque beaches, but that image is slowly being eclipsed by a 66-foot mountain made up of 15 million tonnes of used clothes all from developed countries, such as the US and UK More than 160 tonnes of clothes arrive in Accra every day and 40% end up in landfills, according to a report August 21 ABC article.

The problem has become so unbridled that the East African Community, made up of Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda, proposed a ban in 2015 to end all imports of second-hand clothes, according to East Africa.

Rather than buying and donating to large thrift store chains that contribute to this problem, it’s essential to make sure the place you’re buying from has sustainable policies. A popular location among USF students is Avalon Exchange, located at the corner of South MacDill Avenue and West Empedrado Street.

Every few months, the store will hold a $1 blowout where every item of clothing that is not on clearance is priced at $1 to ensure that all of their items are put back into the local community where they will get a second life. , according to his website.

Despite the importance of conscious saving, the only true and effective solution is simply to buy less. Over the past 15 years, the average person has bought 60% more clothes, but only kept them for half as long, according to 2016 insights from McKinsey Sustainability. This overconsumption and careless disposal of clothing is at the root of the major problem of mass textile waste that we see affecting Third World countries today.

While local thrift stores like Avalon Exchange may be more durable than Goodwill and Salvation Army, ending the mass fashion waste industry starts with being mindful of the clothes you buy and ensuring they are used to their full potential.