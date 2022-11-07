Calla the Label and the Idea of ​​Recoloring the Fashion Community – Lifestyle

JP Staff (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta ●

Mon 7 November 2022





14:00

Way of life

fashion, fashion brand, calla-the-label, fashion show, local brand, bandung

Calla the Label aims to reintroduce bright colors and loud patterns. With offbeat designs, the young brand hopes to maintain and grow with intense community involvement.

Yeri Afriani was at the height of her entrepreneurial spirit in event planning when the monochromatic fashion trend hit. Living in Bandung, where fashion, color and art collide, Yeri was determined to establish a brand based on a market of herself – and herself alone.

“Calla the Label is an egocentric brand. Everything is based on my tastes. My principle was: ‘If it sells, thank God; if it doesn’t sell, too bad’,” said Yeri, who founded the brand five years ago.

Yeri presented a collection of oversized pieces with huge patterns and bold colors in a world of fitted structures and monochromatic palettes.

“I have a friend who recently graduated with a degree in textile design and another who has a clothing printing factory where we can order our designs. I get all these amazing networks from my days of organizing events” , she said. “I named the tag after the Calla flower. The rest is history.”

Going overseas: One of Calla the Label’s biggest highlights this year was going to Tokyo Project and winning over buyers. (Hypefast/Courtesy of Calla The Label) (Hypefast/Courtesy of Calla The Label)

The usual model

Yeri, who initially had no knowledge of fashion or textile production, relied solely on her taste and the help of her artist friends. As the brand grew, this was no longer enough.

“I started hiring people. We now have in-house designers, and I started taking on some design tasks, such as doodle ideas. Now we launch collections twice a month with a number limited number of storage units,” said Yeri, who explained that the brand’s signature oversized silhouette is one of her key selling points. “Our customers are mainly between 35 and 65 years old. They like the extra space.”

Although the more relaxed fit is one of its positives, the textile pattern is a big part of Calla the Label’s products, and Yeri ensures that every design is of high quality. To achieve this, Calla the Label systematically uses one type of material: Tencel.

“Tencel holds the patterns and their colors well. We have been using Tencel since day one, but now we have an official collaboration with Tencel Indonesia. The production process has been smoother than ever,” Yeri said.

“Patterns always come first with every collection. We create them first, then the patterns of the pieces we want to make. We recently did a series of fragrances, and the process was the same. For example, the fragrance inspired doodles is fresh and unisex, while the floral-inspired scent is sweet with a hint of vanilla.”

Despite the high traffic and limited production, Calla the Label’s social media is – unlike other similar brands – not flooded with resellers and so-called shopping services, commonly referred to as just Where delivery service.

“We have loyal customers, but people will only stay loyal if we continue to entertain them. We avoid adding middlemen to our dynamic because we want to maintain that feeling of closeness. is a house built especially for them,” Yeri said.

Favorite Brand: Fika Wulandari collects almost everything Calla the Label, from outfits to perfumes to tableware. (Courtesy of Fika Wulandari) (Courtesy of Fika Wulandari/.)

Grow with the community

Calla the Label has a cult following, dubbed #CallaSquad, which buys each new release. One of them is Liya, who has only one name, a 35-year-old housewife living in Cibubur, East Jakarta.

“I first heard of Calla the Label when I saw a friend wearing it. It was around the year 2020,” Liya said. “I immediately fell in love. She looked fabulous and immediately found herself in the spotlight, dressed in a vibrant outfit. I started collecting when a friend of mine asked me to join her in a photo contest wearing Calla the Label.

“I immediately became a fan. The patterns are cute, the colors are vibrant and the fabric is very comfortable to wear. Another positive point, the owner of the brand is super nice. Miss Yeri welcomes us personally, and when we tag [her and Calla the Label’s Instagram accounts], we will be reposted each time. That’s why it’s a must for my gang to wear Calla the Label for our rallies and take lots of pictures.”

Constant Creation: Yeri Afriani was initially concerned that her designs were too much for the wider market, but her worries turned out to be wrong. (Hypefast/Courtesy of Calla The Label) (Hypefast/Courtesy of Calla The Label)

Liya’s story is similar to that of Fika Wulandari, a 39-year-old housewife from Bintaro in southern Tangerang. Fika was introduced to Calla the Label by a friend who knew she liked to wear colorful outfits.

“The quality is impeccable and the designer is very friendly. Miss Yeri and her Callasistants [Calla the Label’s shopping assistants] treat us like partners, not just customers. Super humble, there’s no gap between us – this is the first time I’ve felt that for a brand,” Fika said.

Fika is so fascinated by the brand that she gave her birthday party last year a “birthday shopping” theme at Calla Home in ASHTA District 8, South Jakarta.

“We had Calla the Label-style food and goody bags. For souvenirs, my guests could take home a Calla the Label outfit they liked from the store,” she said. “My private Calla the Label collections go beyond fashion. I have her perfume, her sandals, her plates, her glasses, everything! I’m always one of the first in line if Calla launches a new collection.”

According to Yeri, this loyalty grew organically. The brand’s first influencers were his friends, promoting the brand out of friendship rather than monetary gain.

“I knew Neea Elvira from when she was still a local radio host. When I started Calla she said she loved it and wanted to wear it. Then I was friends with Ringgo [Agus Rahman]whose wife [Sabai Dieter] did the same [endorsing the product for free] next to [Shareefa] Daanish, who is also my friend,” Yeri said.

“However, over time, Calla Squad is mostly fueled by the cheerful ladies who hold impromptu gatherings wearing Calla as their dress code. who wears our products and tags us,” Yeri said, before reciting the names of some of her loyal customers.

“Our clients are the influencers in their own circles, and that helps us a lot in difficult times. That’s true to our principle, which is the belief that everyone is a star.”

Calla Squad’s loyalty has brought growth to the brand despite the pandemic. The brand remains productive and is showing aggressive expansion with new stores, including one to be launched with a collaboration with the prestigious Isetan in Singapore and a new fragrance series.

“We recently opened a new store in Plaza Indonesia. Before that, we participated in the Tokyo 2022 project on August 30-31 in Japan and had a blast inviting the Citayem Fashion Week team to walk as muses for our recent street performance in front of Kuningan town [mall in Jakarta]Yeri said.

“We managed to get test buyers from Japan during those times. It was such a valuable achievement that in addition to our hard work, our community also got us to this point.”



