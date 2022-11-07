DEAL OF THE DAY: Shoppers love the M&S midi dress under 40 worn by Holly Willoughby





Shoppers spotted Holly Willoughby wearing a stylish midi dress that’s perfect for fall, versatile and priced at just £39.50 but can be worn again and again.

While Marks and Spencers is a staple for many with its vast selection of food and drink, gifts and homewares, the retailer’s clothing section is becoming increasingly popular with shoppers. Not only do many rely on M&S for the quality of their pieces, but many pieces are also affordable, with timeless designs priced at £40 or less. With new items added to the site and stores every day, there are plenty of wardrobe staples, including the Midaxi Round Neck Animal Print Tea Dress. Holly Willoughby wore the dress in one of her Instagram posts, pairing it with a classic black shoulder bag, mentioning in the caption that she loves “the darker print – perfect to wear with a leather jacket , tights and boots when it’s really cold.” To buy: Midaxi Animal Print Round Neck Tea Dress (£39.50)

The pattern of the dress is a twist on the classic animal print, with red, white, purple and black colors making it ideal to wear with darker accessories for fall. The design features three-quarter length sleeves, a chic midi length and a zip fastening, and is available in three lengths – petite, regular and long, plus sizes 6 to 24 for the perfect fit. In images from the M&S website, the dress is worn with boots, but can also be worn with loafers or heels, and dressed up with a smart jacket for work or layered with a sweater for a more casual outfit. Although the dress is already priced at £39.50, the versatile style of the dress means shoppers can get a good cost per piece wear as it can also be worn in spring and summer.

Buyers rent the dress on the M&S website, with some calling it “magnificent”. Beannie2534 said: ”I am very pleased with the animal print dress I purchased, the colors are lovely and it fits my size perfectly. ” Anna54 commented: ”Beautiful dress, falls well. True to size. Perfect for Christmas events. Perfect with ankle boots as well as formal shoes.” von17 also added: ”Pretty colorful dress, perfect for fall/winter and also Christmas dressed up for the festivities but will look great in spring, have 3 of this dress in different designs. Very comfortable and true to size.”

