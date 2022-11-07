Fashion
DietKochi: Anonymous Instagram page exposing plagiarism in Kerala fashion industry
Launched recently, DietKochi has quickly become the talk of the town. Like its sister pages, Sabya Diet and Prada diet, these fashion enthusiasts denounce plagiarism and counterfeiting in the fashion world. They educate and inform the public about the latest trends in their quest to find designs that have been copied or made with pure “inspiration”.
Allow us to feature DietKochi for his brilliant research on plagiarism in the fashion industry in this fun conversation on many interesting topics. Read ahead and let us know how it went.
Let’s start with the very basic question. What prompted you to create a Diet Kochi page?
At DietKochi, we believe in bringing ethics and responsibility back into fashion.
Creative and new ideas should be celebrated and promoted so that we can nurture the talents of Kerala. We are a platform that supports innovative ideas and aims to generate good discussions around fashion-related things.
The fashion and style journey is still in its infancy here. What do you hope to see in the future?
We agree. To keep our answer simple, we’d like to say that- “We would like to be surprised! “.
What are your expectations of designers in Kerala?
A good first start is understanding the term “designer” and doing it justice. We are a platform for fashion discourse and we want to refrain from explicitly commenting on what designers should and shouldn’t be doing.
Do you agree with us when we say that many fashion influencers in our industry promote elitism over fashion?
Influencers carry a great responsibility. At DietKochi, we celebrate and promote creative and new ideas. We encourage fashion influencers to do the same.
We would love to see you explore a chapter on how prominent designers in Kerala behave with their clients. We’ve heard that there are plenty of popular designers who have set a financial bar simply because they’ve worked with movie stars. What do you think about it?
We have received many messages about this. However, commenting on anyone’s behavior is not something we do.
What is fashion for you? What can impress the Kochi diet?
We want to quote the legend. “I’m a fashion person, and fashion isn’t just about clothes, it’s all kinds of changes. – Karl Lagerfeld
Experimentation is very rare in the Malayali fashion world. Would you like to see a change there?
Oh yes, we would absolutely love to see it. It’s a chicken-and-egg problem between the designers who design clothes and the customers who choose to wear them. In many industries, movie actors are fashion trendsetters. However, this is not the case in the Malayalam film industry. At least not yet.
How do designers react when you point to their “copy adi” or so-called “inspired by” slogans?
Some of them block us. A few create anonymous accounts to post counter-arguments. Some resort to insults. A few were receptive, acknowledged our points and said they would be cautious in the future. It is very commendable.
Posts have far more impact than what they look like on the page. Many people, including brand owners, regularly watch our posts and stories without following us. You’d be surprised that more than half of our stories’ views come from non-regular subscribers.
It hasn’t been long since your page came on board. But it is creating fashion ripples all over the Malayalam fashion world. How do you appreciate the support and encouragement received?
Kerala Instagrammers see us as a fashion platform. We feel good about it. We appreciate all the support and encouragement received from everyone, including A-list celebrities.
Thrifting is still in its difficult phase here. What are your thoughts on this?
Savings is a great concept and should be promoted. It is durable and economical. It shouldn’t be reduced to something the elite do to get rid of old or unused clothes at prices that almost match MRP. It must be a good quality item at a nominal or free price for it to qualify as a savings.
If you don’t mind, can you share a concept map to explain how you find this plagiarism in fashion clothes?
We would like to continue to keep our secret sauce a secret.
We are very disappointed with the menswear line in our industry. What do you think of the same?
This is an excellent question. Kerala needs more menswear exploration.
We know DietKochi is in a nascent stage right now, but in just a few weeks, they’ve managed to strike up a conversation we thought we didn’t need. Their idea of changing the copycat culture in the Kerala fashion industry is sure to make designers more aware of their creative thoughts. Ultimately, we need to understand that creative inspiration or plagiarism is a big “NO”. We are excited to see what they have in store for us.
