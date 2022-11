Vishwajeet & Sonalika Pradhan Burn Melbourne’s IFWA Ramp Featuring Ivan Tran, Archana Kochhar, Saisha Shinde

New Delhi [India]November 7 (ANI/ATK): India Fashion Week Australia returns to the catwalk after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus at Melbourne’s epic Marvel Stadium. Opened by Consul General Sushil Kumar, curated by Vishwajeet Pradhan and Sonalika Pradhan, the show aims to stimulate cross-cultural participation within the global fashion community. IFWA’s program this year includes a high fashion show featuring global designers like Vietnamese prodigy Ivan Tran, Indian designer Archana Kochhar, India’s first transgender designer Saisha Shinde alongside designers of Australian descent, South -Asian and African. The multicultural extravaganza is choreographed by Indian fashion veteran Shakir Shaikh. With Supermodel Hua Trang as his show stopper, Ivan Tran set the runway on fire with his flamboyant and out of this world creations. Fashion designer Archana Kochhar made her IFWA debut with social media influencer Nagma Mirajkar setting the stage ablaze in a fiery red dress. Saisha Shinde launched her multicolored retail collection, marking the grand finale of the magical evening. IFWA brand ambassadors, AFL (Australian Rules Football) big names Kevin Sheddy, Matthew Richardson, Trent Croad, Dustin Fletcher and Anthony Koutoufides added the ‘Popular stars’ quotient, in addition to helping raise charitable fund, acclaimed by celebrities Diana Chen, Sharon Johal, Kate Jesaulenko et al. Rapper Simba Mak concluded the evening with a ballistic performance. The jury made up of multicultural curator Abiola Akinbni, actress Sarah Roza and councilor Richard Stockman presented the prizes to the winners. The brainchild of Meilleur Events, the inaugural edition of IFWA in 2019 saw the participation of designers such as Samanth Chauhan, Rimi Nayak, Sayantan Sarkar, Nicholas Gilbert, Mini Raxevsky, among others. This year’s event rocked the world with her inclusion and talent. Overall, the evening was filled with hope, happiness and a great way forward. Well done Best Events. Sponsors included Image homes, VIC, Armahi Accountants, Riverdale Institute, Jump Financing, Bombay Real Estate and Ferali Cosmetics, among others. This story was provided by ATK. ANI shall in no way be responsible for the content of this article. (ANI/ATQ) DISCLAIMER (This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

