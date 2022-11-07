Book by HSN fashion phenom Diane Gilman, 77, on never saying “I’m too old”





Diane Gilman became HSN’s fashion personality after the age of 60 when she designed sexy jeans for baby boomers like her who were tired of being ignored when they turned 50 and their bodies changed. The home-shopping sell-ebrity has sold 19 million pairs of its DG2 jeans on TV and has built a sisterhood of 700,000 women who feel confident, cool and connected in their 50s and beyond. In his new book, Gilman, 77, reveals his rule book for women who don’t like periods, his 25 secrets to becoming the star of your act 3, your age of enlightenment, when everything is passed in the first and second acts of your life comes into play. crystal clear focus. Too young to be old: how to stay vibrant, visible and forever in blue jeans tells Gilman’s own story from his early days dressing rock stars like Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix in the 1960s, to creating his biggest hit as HSN’s #1 fashion personality. With raw candor and humor, Gilman reveals: How she survived a violent childhood by focusing on the only thing she could trust, her talent. This talent drew her to UCLA, where she was classmates with Jim Morrison. She opened her first store when she was a student. A high-profile customer: Cher, who loved the A-line dresses that Gilman sewed and sold for $13. How her quest to stay young almost killed her. The hormone treatments that Gilman underwent for decades helped fuel her breast cancer. When she received her Stage 3 diagnosis in 2018, she was forced to face the truth, let go of her vanity and accept love and support from friends for the first time in her life. How her DG2 sisters sparked her new mission: to show the world how cool aging can be. She’s among stars like Maria Shriver and Jamie Lee Curtis who are reimagining what it means to be a senior today. I never say I’m too old, says Gilman, whose role model is her friend Iris Apfel, a 101-year-old fashion icon. who is regularly spotted in Palm Beach. We are beautiful today in ways we couldn’t be when we were 20, 30 or 40 because we share the beauty of wisdom, she writes. We know each other. We see with a clarity that only real-life experience can reveal. So repeat after me: Today is the youngest we will ever be. Let’s embrace our radiant Act 3. Here are three tips from Gilmans: Declare your visibility. We all have a visibility meter, a comfort compass that we use to decide how much attention we want to attract. Mine is off the charts no surprise there! and yours might be low on the shock scale. You set the dial to your own visibility indicator and you decide if your dial setting changes as you get older. My need for expression and visibility led me to create the DG2 jeans. I had to declare my visibility and do something about it. I won’t pass out by choice, and I won’t pass out if someone else decides my opinion is worthless at 77.

We all have a visibility meter, a comfort compass that we use to decide how much attention we want to attract. Mine is off the charts no surprise there! and yours might be low on the shock scale. You set the dial to your own visibility indicator and you decide if your dial setting changes as you get older. My need for expression and visibility led me to create the DG2 jeans. I had to declare my visibility and do something about it. I won’t pass out by choice, and I won’t pass out if someone else decides my opinion is worthless at 77. Aging is a privilege, not a punishment. I’m not anti-aging, I’m pro-life. I agree with actress Emma Thompson: the trick is to age honestly and gracefully and make it look good, so everyone looks forward to it.

I’m not anti-aging, I’m pro-life. I agree with actress Emma Thompson: the trick is to age honestly and gracefully and make it look good, so everyone looks forward to it. Don’t be a spectator of your own life.After a certain age, everyone around you has an opinion on how you should live your life, your children, your doctors, your financial team. It’s as if the older we get, the less we know. Bad! All that blah blah blah is background noise. If you don’t have your own power, someone else will. “Too young to be old: how to stay dynamic, visible and forever in blue jeans”, by Diane Gilman with Jan Tuckwood, is out Nov. 29 from Amplify Publishing and is available to order now ($27, 337 pages) from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other book sites. Tuckwood was the longtime associate editor of the Palm Beach Post and lives in Lake Worth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.palmbeachpost.com/story/lifestyle/2022/11/07/book-hsns-fashion-phenom-diane-gilman-77-never-saying-im-too-old/10653974002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos